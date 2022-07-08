Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-05-29
1157.50 USc   -1.70%
Wheat Higher as End Users Buy In - Daily Grain Highlights

07/08/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais


--Wheat for September delivery rose 6.6% to $8.91 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday as buyers saw the fund-fueled liquidation in recent days as an opportunity to get more favorable prices.

--Corn for December delivery rose 4.6% to $6.23 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 2.3% to $13.96 1/2 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Value Shopping: With the fund liquidation of grains seemingly complete, end users are continuing to find their way back into grain futures, perceiving the recent decline as an opportunity to buy in at comparatively lower prices. "The recent long liquidation was overdone relative to the supply and demand fundamentals - something that was not missed by end users and speculators alike," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note. "They're now racing to rebuild ownership at what they consider to be 'bargain' prices following the recent collapse, with momentum-trading Algo computer trading amplifying the move higher, just as they did the opposite during the liquidation phase."

Hot Days: Hot weather in the Midwest has traders putting risk premiums back into grain futures. "The weather into the last half of July is concerning for the areas of the country that are already dry," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage in a note. This week, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported an increasing amount of drought conditions in the Midwest, mainly in southern crop-growing areas. Next week's Crop Progress report and WASDE will provide further direction for grains, Mr. Pfitzenmaier adds.


INSIGHTS


More Than Expected: The WASDE report is expected to show higher U.S. corn production, owed in part to the adjustment in planted acreage reported by the agency in its June 30 acreage report. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are forecasting U.S. corn production at 14.52 billion bushels, which is up from 14.46 billion bushels projected last month. Meanwhile, soybean production is expected to be cut by over 120 million bushels from last month's projection, to 4.52 billion bushels. That's based on the USDA's cut to planted soybean acreage. Old crop stockpiles are also expected to rise, with new crop corn and wheat also seen as rising.

Looking Long: Supply-and-demand fundamentals for grains are still seen as tight by analysts - this despite the strong selling seen in previous sessions. "We remain long-term constructive on the grains complex as global scarcity is set to persist," said Goldman Sachs in a note. "The U.S. crop is heading into the critical phase of the growing season with no acreage buffer to shield production from adverse weather events or lower yields." The firm also notes that across the board, commodities have been oversold, with the selling "de-linked from physical fundamentals and driven by financial liquidation."


AHEAD:

-The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

-The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

-The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon ET Tuesday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1527ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.51% 777.25 End-of-day quote.31.02%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 3.98% 522.807 Real-time Quote.2.65%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 2.27% 554.4411 Real-time Quote.1.96%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.60% 470 End-of-day quote.12.36%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.70% 1157.5 End-of-day quote.50.18%
