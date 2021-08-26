Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 08/25
711.25 USc   -0.94%
Wheat Higher as Supply Looks to Shrink -- Daily Grain Highlights

08/26/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery rose 1.9%, to $7.39 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, with new indications of shrinking supply in Canada adding to the correction from the downward trend of the past week.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.2%, to $5.50 3/4 a bushel.

--Soybean for November delivery fell 0.5%, to $13.26 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Turning the Corner: Wheat futures on the CBOT lead grains higher today, with the most-active contract up after declining 6.7% over the past eight sessions. The movement higher is largely technical, traders say--although some supply-demand fundamentals are at play. "It's wheat's turn to rebound today, taking the long end of inter-market spreads, on China buying rumors and as global milling wheat supplies continue to tighten," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. Particularly, new data out of Canada showing decreased production is adding to the tighter supply picture.

Water Pressure: Rainfall is expected to arrive in U.S. growing areas through the latter half of the week--which is a factor that pressured corn and soybean lower Thursday. "U.S. weather outlook looks good over the near term with precipitation falling across the north central and eastern areas through Friday, then the northern Midwest Saturday and central and eastern areas Sunday through Monday," said Terry Reilly of Futures International. "Northeastern Nebraska will see rain through Saturday before rain expands to other parts of Nebraska into Kansas and northern Oklahoma over the weekend. North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa over next three days will see heavy rain."

INSIGHTS

Unmoved: Export sales of U.S. wheat missed the expectations of grains traders this week, and corn and soybeans fell comfortably within expectations--providing futures with little spark today. For the 2021/22 marketing year, wheat sales totaled 116,000 metric tons for the week ended Aug. 19--which is down 67% from the prior 4-week average, according to the USDA. The leading buyers this week were Peru and the Philippines, while 176,400 tons of wheat previously sold to unknown destinations were cancelled. Corn and soybean sales totaled 690,600 tons and 1.83 million tons, respectively.

Big Dip: Shipments of U.S. grains via barge are well down from this time last year, according to data from the USDA. For the week ending Aug. 21, barged grain movements totaled 401,478 tons, the USDA said in its weekly grains transportation report Thursday. This was 26% lower than the previous week and 56% lower than the same period last year. Additionally, ocean vessels containing grains are down 31% from this time last year, according to the USDA. In a joint press conference yesterday, members of the U.S. Soybean Export Council and Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance said that a lack of availability of shipping containers is snarling sales of U.S. soybeans abroad.

AHEAD:

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1505ET

