Wheat Higher as Traders Pivot Toward Weather Focus - Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for May delivery fell 1.8% to $10.20 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday amid uncertainty about the weather and the war in Ukraine.

--Soybeans for May delivery rose 1.6% to $16.45 1/2 a bushel.

--Corn for May delivery rose 0.2% to $7.57 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Holding the Line: Today's WASDE report from the USDA offered little in the way of confirming how much of a fallout the Russia-Ukraine war will have on global trade flow for grains. "We're just holding on to our risk premium," said Don Roose of U.S. Commodities, who says that May's report should contain more information about U.S. and world crop balance sheets. Until then, traders will be watching world weather closely, to see how the U.S. fares in the early stages of planting as well as how South America's crop health looks amid a lingering La Nina.

Living for the Weekend: For traders not sticking to a holding pattern ahead of next month's WASDE, the uncertainty around world news is keeping them cautious. "Ag and Energy traders are trading for the weekend ahead of them, knowing that the headlines will continue to flow, while the markets will be closed until Sunday night," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note.

INSIGHTS

Setting Precedent: The uptick seen in grain futures came after the UN FAO revealed that world food prices hit a record high in March. The newest data from the FAO shows that food prices rose nearly 13% from the previous month, and are up 34% from this time last year. Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat globally, as well as sunflower oil and corn. In today's WASDE, the USDA reduced its outlook for Ukraine corn exports by 4.5 million metric tons, and Ukraine wheat exports by 13 million tons.

Maintaining Pace: Argentina soybean growers continued harvesting this week, helped by good weather, according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange. As of April 7, harvesting work had finished on 8.8% of the area planted with the oilseeds, up from 4.4% a week earlier, the Exchange said. Frosts hit some areas over the past week, and while the impact on productivity is still being established, the low temperatures could result in a harvest smaller than the 42 million metric tons the Exchange is currently expecting. Other areas hit by high temperatures and scant rain during the growing season are showing a broad range of levels of productivity, the Exchange said.

AHEAD:

-The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

-The USDA will releases its first weekly crop progress report for the year at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Jeffrey Lewis contributed to this article.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1554ET