Wheat Higher on Canadian Stock Shortfall - Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for March delivery rose 1.3% to $7.78 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday after a decline in Canadian stocks that exceeded the expectations of traders.

--Corn for March delivery fell 0.5% to $6.32 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for March delivery fell 0.8% to $15.69 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Short Stocks: A sharp decline in Canadian wheat stocks as of December 31 sent CBOT wheat futures up Tuesday. According to Statistics Canada, Canadian wheat inventories through 2021 totaled 15.5 million metric tons, down 10 million tons from last year. The total is 2 million tons below trader expectations, said AgResource. This has provided support for wheat futures, while corn and soybean futures moved lower on risk reduction ahead of tomorrow's WASDE report from the USDA, the firm said.

Cashing In: Some traders took the opportunity to take profits from the recent run-up ahead of tomorrow's WASDE report. But longer-term, this profit-taking is unlikely to continue, said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. "The South American forecast along with the ongoing desire by the funds to own commodities is expected to bring buyers back into the market on any setbacks," he said.

INSIGHTS

New Round: The USDA reported a new wave of flash sales this morning, lending credence to the sentiment that difficulties with South American crops are pushing buyers toward U.S. soybeans. The USDA said that China purchased 132,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery in 2022/23, while another 332,000 tons of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations for delivery in 2022/23. "Brazilian farmers continue to be tight-fisted with their soybeans, refusing to sell due to the belief that the crop is short enough to justify higher prices," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX.

Record High: Exports of U.S. grains in 2021 hit an all-time high. The USDA said exports of farm and food products totaled $177 billion, the highest level ever recorded. This is up 18% from 2020, and up nearly 15% from the previous record set in 2014. "It's clear that our international trading partners are responding favorably to a return to certainty from the United States," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. China was the top export destination, with a record $33 billion in purchases, up 25% from 2020.

Breaking the Barrier: Ethanol inventories are expected to surge over the 26 million barrels mark this week, which would be the first time since late April that inventories have grown that high. Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week forecast stocks to land between 26.02 million barrels and 26.85 million barrels this week. If the total reported by the EIA tomorrow lands on the high end of expectations, it'll be the fourth-highest stock figure reported by the EIA since it first began reporting ethanol data in 2010.

AHEAD:

-Bunge Ltd. will release its fourth-quarter earnings report before the stock market opens Wednesday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

-The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon ET Wednesday.

-Pilgrim's Pride Corp. will release its fourth-quarter earnings report after the stock market closes Wednesday.

-Kellogg Co. will release its fourth-quarter earnings report after the stock market closes Wednesday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1531ET