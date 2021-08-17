Wheat Leads Broad Grains Selloff -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Paulo Trevisani



-- Wheat for September delivery fell 3.4% to $7.34 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday as markets look for a seasonal bottom

-- Corn for December delivery fell 0.9% to $5.63 1/2 a bushel.

-- Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.5% to $13.61 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hefty Yields: Wheat led a grain futures selloff as markets reacted to signs of improved yields around the globe. "Paris wheat futures are sharply lower, which is causing the weakness in U.S. futures," AgResource said, adding that the move could be "largely corrective and technical." AgResource said the decline could eventually produce a buying opportunity. Unfavorable weather in several producing countries remains supportive of prices, however.

Bottoms Up: Grain futures fell while markets were "looking for a level that sparks enlarged consumption," according to AgResource. The research firm says it isn't time to turn bearish and forecasts corn, wheat, and soybean futures "will form a secondary seasonal bottom before the end of August...as August weather has [been] less than favorable."

INSIGHT

Cinderella Story: While Pro Farmer's corn yield forecast for South Dakota--roughly 151 bushels per acre--is lower than the USDAs national forecast for corn, it still came in higher than expected. The USDA had previously forecast a yield of 133 bushels per acre in South Dakota. "South Dakota never looks good at this time of year," says Marty Tegtmeier, a farmer of 800 acres in Sumner, Iowa. Corn crops observed Monday did look better than expected, Tegtmeier adds.

Man-Made Moisture: Soybean and corn crops in Nebraska are getting support this week from recent rainfall and strong irrigation. The moisture coming from natural and man-made sources appear to be supporting a healthy crop in southern Nebraska. "Usually they're not irrigating so much at this time of year," according to farmer Tegtmeier, who's also a crop surveyor on this year's Pro Farmer Crop Tour.

AHEAD

-- The EIA is scheduled to release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

-- The Pro Farmer Crop Tour concludes Thursday.

-- The USDA is due to release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly livestock slaughter report at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday.

-- The USDA is due to release its monthly Cattle on Feed Report at 3 p.m. EDT Friday.

-- The CFTC is scheduled to release its weekly commitments of traders report at 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday.

-- Kirk Maltais contributed to this article.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 1533ET