Wheat Limit-Up as Russia Advances Through Southern Ukraine - Daily Grain Highlights

--Wheat for May delivery rose 7.1% to $11.34 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, closing in on record highs as Russian troops advanced through the southern portion of Ukraine.

--Corn for May delivery rose 3.1% to $7.47 3/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for May delivery rose 0.3% to $16.67 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Still on Fire: Wheat futures trading on the CBOT have surged past the $11 per bushel mark. "The wheat market is still not calming down. In the space of the past four days of trading, wheat on the CBOT has soared by more than 25%," said Commerzbank. Intense fighting in Ukraine continues to be the main driver.

Cause and Effect: The USDA again reported new flash sales of U.S. grains. About 132,000 metric tons of soybeans sold to China in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 marketing years, along with 337,000 tons of corn for delivery to unknown destinations. The stream of U.S. exports comes as fighting in Ukraine has escalated. However, the disruption of exports out of the Black Sea appears to be beneficial for U.S. suppliers. "U.S. exporters are continuing to find interest in the export market as traditional Black Sea buyers seek grains from other locations," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

INSIGHTS

Record Pace: Wheat futures are having their best-performing week since at least 1959, according to data from FactSet. Today's session marks the third consecutive limit-up session for wheat futures, a gain of nearly 32% since Monday.

This exceeds a run-up seen in July 1975, when wheat futures gained 21% from $2.98 per bushel to $3.62 per bushel by the end of the week. Back then, wheat futures surged amid high inflation in the mid-70s. Additionally, rumors regarding crop issues in the then-Soviet Union spurred buying.

Falling Short: Export sales of U.S. corn fell on the bottom end of the forecasts of grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. The USDA reported that for the week ended February 24, export sales of corn totaled 707,900 metric tons across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 marketing years. This is on the low end of trader expectations, with traders predicting sales to land between 600,000 tons and 1.5 million tons. Leading buyers of U.S. corn this week include Japan, Mexico, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

AHEAD:

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

-The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

-The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon eastern time.

