Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 08/09
711.25 USc   -1.08%
02:58pWheat Rebounds on Shrinking Russian Crop -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06:59aCorn down as USDA says U.S. crop better than expected
RE
02:07aCorn firms as USDA report shows better crop condition
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat Rebounds on Shrinking Russian Crop -- Daily Grain Highlights

08/10/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for September delivery rose 2.2% to $7.27 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, partially in reaction to indications of a smaller crop out of Russia.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.5% to $13.36 3/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.1% to $5.53 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Dropping Production: Russia's wheat crop is projected as sliding, with the USDA expected to cut its outlook for Russian wheat production in this weeks' WASDE report, said AgResource. "AgResource estimates the final Russian wheat crop in a range of 73 [million] -76.5 million metric tons, which is well below the July WASDE forecast of 85.0 million tons," the firm said. Russian wheat prices appear to be trending higher as a result of the shrinking crop - which translated to wheat futures leading the CBOT higher Tuesday.

Improving Condition: Corn futures were pressured today in response to the USDA reporting that the U.S. corn crop improved by 2 points in the past week. In its crop progress report released late yesterday, the USDA reported the corn crop was 64% good-or-excellent condition, up more than expected from last week. Wheat ratings improved 1 point to 11% good-or-excellent, while soybeans were unchanged at 60% good-or-excellent. "Trade had been expecting a slight decline on all ratings of 1-2 points," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor.

INSIGHTS

New Round of Sales: The USDA has confirmed another round of flash export sales this morning, continuing a streak of large export sales reported by the USDA in previous days. The USDA says this morning that China has purchased 132,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, while Mexico has purchased 182,880 tons of corn - 152,400 tons in 2020/21 and 30,480 tons in 2021/22. An additional 130,000 tons of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations for 2021/22. Grain traders view the streak of new sales as indicative of a tighter supply picture globally, providing strength to grain futures going forward.

Brazil Cuts Corn Outlook: Brazilian crop agency Conab cut its forecast for the country's total corn production for the 2020-2021 growing season after a drought hit the winter crop. Brazilian farmers will produce 86.7 million metric tons of corn this season, the agency said Tuesday. In July, the agency forecast a crop of 93.4 million tons. Brazil produced 102.6 million tons of corn in the 2019-2020 season. Brazil's mild winters allow its farmers to produce two crops per year, one in the southern hemisphere summer and then another, normally larger crop, in the winter. Drought conditions in many agricultural areas since earlier this year, along with unusually cold weather in some places, have reduced crop yields for the winter harvest, which is currently underway.

Steady Movement: Production and inventories of U.S. ethanol is expected within thin ranges this week, according to analysts surveyed by Dow Jones. Analysts forecast that U.S. ethanol production will land anywhere between 1.008 million barrels per day and 1.02 million barrels per day for the week ended August 6, while stocks total anywhere between 22.5 million barrels and 22.8 million barrels. Last week, the EIA pegged ethanol production at 1.013 million barrels per day, and stocks at 22.65 million barrels. Ethanol figures have been turning lower as the summer driving season draws to a close - and the USDA will update its demand expectations for corn in Thursday's WASDE report. 

 
AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon ET Thursday.

Jeffrey Lewis contributed to this article.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1457ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.86% 550.25 End-of-day quote.14.67%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.08% 711.25 End-of-day quote.11.05%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
02:58pWheat Rebounds on Shrinking Russian Crop -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06:59aCorn down as USDA says U.S. crop better than expected
RE
02:07aCorn firms as USDA report shows better crop condition
RE
08/09Corn falls as USDA expects better crop conditions
RE
08/09Corn, soy retreat on U.S. rains, broad declines in commodities
RE
08/09Corn, soy retreat on U.S. rains, broad declines in commodities
RE
08/09Wheat Falls Amid Renewed Covid Concerns -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
08/09Wheat ships queue at French port as rain hits harvest logistics
RE
08/09Wheat ships queue at French port as rain hits harvest logistics
RE
08/09ICE CANOLA MIDDAY : Profit-Taking Lowers Prices
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral