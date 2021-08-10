Wheat Rebounds on Shrinking Russian Crop -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for September delivery rose 2.2% to $7.27 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, partially in reaction to indications of a smaller crop out of Russia.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.5% to $13.36 3/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.1% to $5.53 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Dropping Production: Russia's wheat crop is projected as sliding, with the USDA expected to cut its outlook for Russian wheat production in this weeks' WASDE report, said AgResource. "AgResource estimates the final Russian wheat crop in a range of 73 [million] -76.5 million metric tons, which is well below the July WASDE forecast of 85.0 million tons," the firm said. Russian wheat prices appear to be trending higher as a result of the shrinking crop - which translated to wheat futures leading the CBOT higher Tuesday.

Improving Condition: Corn futures were pressured today in response to the USDA reporting that the U.S. corn crop improved by 2 points in the past week. In its crop progress report released late yesterday, the USDA reported the corn crop was 64% good-or-excellent condition, up more than expected from last week. Wheat ratings improved 1 point to 11% good-or-excellent, while soybeans were unchanged at 60% good-or-excellent. "Trade had been expecting a slight decline on all ratings of 1-2 points," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor.

INSIGHTS

New Round of Sales: The USDA has confirmed another round of flash export sales this morning, continuing a streak of large export sales reported by the USDA in previous days. The USDA says this morning that China has purchased 132,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, while Mexico has purchased 182,880 tons of corn - 152,400 tons in 2020/21 and 30,480 tons in 2021/22. An additional 130,000 tons of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations for 2021/22. Grain traders view the streak of new sales as indicative of a tighter supply picture globally, providing strength to grain futures going forward.

Brazil Cuts Corn Outlook: Brazilian crop agency Conab cut its forecast for the country's total corn production for the 2020-2021 growing season after a drought hit the winter crop. Brazilian farmers will produce 86.7 million metric tons of corn this season, the agency said Tuesday. In July, the agency forecast a crop of 93.4 million tons. Brazil produced 102.6 million tons of corn in the 2019-2020 season. Brazil's mild winters allow its farmers to produce two crops per year, one in the southern hemisphere summer and then another, normally larger crop, in the winter. Drought conditions in many agricultural areas since earlier this year, along with unusually cold weather in some places, have reduced crop yields for the winter harvest, which is currently underway.

Steady Movement: Production and inventories of U.S. ethanol is expected within thin ranges this week, according to analysts surveyed by Dow Jones. Analysts forecast that U.S. ethanol production will land anywhere between 1.008 million barrels per day and 1.02 million barrels per day for the week ended August 6, while stocks total anywhere between 22.5 million barrels and 22.8 million barrels. Last week, the EIA pegged ethanol production at 1.013 million barrels per day, and stocks at 22.65 million barrels. Ethanol figures have been turning lower as the summer driving season draws to a close - and the USDA will update its demand expectations for corn in Thursday's WASDE report.

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon ET Thursday.

