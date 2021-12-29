Log in
Wheat Recovers Some of Recent Loses -- Daily Grain Highlights

12/29/2021 | 03:19pm EST
By Paulo Trevisani

--Wheat for March delivery rose 0.5% to $7.87 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, after a tender by the Egypt government triggered the prospect of tighter global supplies.

--Corn for March delivery rose 0.1% to $6.05 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for March delivery rose 0.1% to $13.68 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Egyptian Support: Wheat futures rose after Egypt opened an expected tender for the grain late Tuesday. Today's gain, however, followed two days of strong declines. "Wheat has seen a sizable pull-back from recent highs, but there is still room for the market to correct before the market is oversold," RCM Alternative's Doug Bergman said. Meanwhile, corn and soybeans remained under the influence of forecasts of dry weather in South America pointing to reduced yields.

Still Bullish: As wheat and corn lost momentum in late trade and beans wobbled around unchanged, AgResource said it remained "bullish on new investment flows into ag and declining South American crop sizes." About soybeans, the research firm says futures were pressured by liquidation ahead of January delivery, while unfavorable weather in Brazil offered some support. "Early harvest results from Mato Grosso have been highly variable with commercials complaining that 5-8% of the early cut bean seeds are damaged," AgResource said.

INSIGHT

Fueled by Ethanol: Corn futures strengthened after the EIA reported a decline in U.S. ethanol storage last week, missing expectations of an increase. That's the second consecutive week in which inventories fell while traders expected a rise. Production, meanwhile, increased a little more than forecast by traders surveyed by WSJ. The news was seen as bullish for corn, which also benefited from prospects of unfavorable weather for crops in South America.

Tight Supplies: AgResource said tightening supplies of corn, wheat and vegetable oils tended "to rally CBOT prices in [the] New Year." Meanwhile, high temperatures continued to dominate the South American weather pattern. "The heat/dryness combined to stress row crops that have endured below normal rainfall since early November," AgResource said.

AHEAD

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m ET Thursday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will close trading early on Friday, reopening next week.

--The USDA will be closed Friday in observance of New Year's, reopening next week.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1518ET

