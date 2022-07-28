Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-07-17
794.00 USc   -31.40%
03:49pWheat Rises Ahead of Hot Week -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:48pSoybeans, corn firm on anticipated heat stress; wheat follows higher
RE
12:26pU.N. says details for safe Ukraine grain shipments still being worked out
RE
Wheat Rises Ahead of Hot Week -- Daily Grain Highlights

07/28/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais


--Wheat for September delivery rose 3.4% to $8.17 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, with grains across the board supported by expectations for hot and dry conditions next week.

--Corn for December delivery rose 2.7% to $6.19 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 2.2% to $14.40 1/2 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Bracing for Impact: A forecast for hot and dry weather in U.S. crop-growing areas again supported CBOT grain futures, with wheat leading the way. According to a weather forecast from DTN, scattered showers are expected in the next few days - but then hot and dry weather is expected to set in next week.

Policy Boost: Soyoil futures on the CBOT closed up 6.9%, garnering support from the inclusion of an extension to the biodiesel credit and the introduction of a sustainable aviation fuel credit in the Inflation Reduction Act bill introduced this week. "Bean oil really took the lead as well today with a big push through resistance," Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report told the WSJ. "Have to believe renewable diesel comes into play here." The uptick in soyoil provided additional support for soybean futures today.


INSIGHTS


Back to Basics: With GDP showing a second straight quarter of decline - by some measures a sign of recession - grain traders are shifting their focus away from macroeconomics and over to more basic elements. "Confidence on Wall Street is a fickle thing that can change with the next headline, but for now, it's allowing the commodity markets to focus more on supply and demand fundamentals," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note. "The primary focus of the trade continues this week to be on next week's expected resurgence of a hot dry pattern spreading over much of the Midwest as we turn the calendar to August, which 'may' continue into mid-August or longer."

Building up an Appetite: The USDA has reported a surge in export sales of new-crop soybeans this week - going mostly to China. For the week ended July 21, the USDA said sales of soybeans for the 2022/23 marketing year totaled 748,800 metric tons. Of that, 538,000 tons were sold to China, with another 199,000 tons sold to unknown destinations. Old-crop soybean sales, meanwhile, were net negative for the week - at reductions of 58,600 tons. While sales were reported to nations including the Netherlands, Mexico, and Indonesia, they were offset by reductions in previously announced sales to unknown destinations and China.


AHEAD


--The EIA will release its monthly biofuel feedstock report Friday afternoon.

--The USDA will release its monthly agricultural prices report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1548ET

