Wheat Rises as Stockpiles Tighten

--Wheat for May delivery rose 1.6% to $6.56 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, in response to the USDA's new forecast of lower global ending wheat inventories.

--Soybeans for May delivery rose 0.4% to $14.40 a bushel.

--Corn for May delivery fell 0.2% to $5.45 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hungry Livestock: While the USDA forecasts higher ending inventories for world corn and soybeans this year, it also projects a decline in wheat stocks -- with that figure tumbling 3 million metric tons to 301.2 million tons. The government anticipates that China will attempt to feed its resurging livestock herds using wheat in lieu of corn. "China wheat feeding was increased by a large 5 million tons, which was the main driver of the lower than expected global wheat stocks," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

WASDE Let Down: The USDA's unchanged projection of U.S. grain stockpiles was a disappointment -- with corn stockpiles expected to remain 1.5 billion bushels, soybeans at 120 million bushels, and wheat at 836 million bushels. All of these figures conflicted with analysts' estimates from The Wall Street Journal that forecast drops to U.S. ending stocks.

INSIGHT

Looking South: U.S. corn futures traded lower for most of the day, but are likely to see more gains going forward. That's because crop problems in Brazil could force export buyers to purchase more U.S. exports, said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. "Eventually the USDA will be forced to lower the U.S. carryout because of the strong export demand for U.S. corn that is likely going to be magnified by the crop problems in South America," he said.

Recovery Process: U.S. ethanol production, which tanked in late February due to cold temperatures descending on the Midwest, is largely expected to continue its recovery in this week's report from the EIA. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast that ethanol production reported for the week ending March 5 will total anywhere from 830,000 barrels per day to 935,000 barrels per day. If production ends up on the high end of that range, it'll mean that the effect of the cold snap has been shaken off, although production is still languishing below pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, inventories are expected to keep sinking, with analysts forecasting totals anywhere from 19.43 million barrels to 22.5 million barrels.

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

