Wheat Slides Amid Higher Canadian Supply Figure -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery fell 1.4% to $7.09 1/2 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, following a new Statistics Canada report showing higher-than-expected ending stocks for Canadian wheat.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.1% to $5.10 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.2% to $12.79 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Overabundance: New data from Statistics Canada showing higher estimates for wheat ending stocks pressured CBOT futures Wednesday. It showed an estimate of 5.7 million tons for ending stocks, versus the USDA's estimate of 3.8 million tons. "StatCan reported bearish stocks for July 31 Canadian canola and all-wheat," said Terry Reilly of Futures International.

Path to Normalcy: Optimism about the pace that ports in the Gulf area will be able to reopen after damage from Hurricane Ida provided some support for futures today. "Grain and oilseed traders are closely monitoring the return of export shipments through the ports of New Orleans," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "A few terminals suffered structural damage, which was largely conveyer belts stretching across channels, etc. Those are currently being replaced amid optimism that we should see significant progress over the coming week."

INSIGHTS

Priced In: Overall, grain traders see the stoppages at Gulf ports following Hurricane Ida as having been priced into futures, bringing other factors back to the forefront. "With most of the negativity of the Gulf problems now factored into the price, the trade can get back to positioning ahead of Friday's WASDE report and the other fundamentals of the corn market," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. The stoppages in grain exports out of the Gulf ports has been reflected in this week's grain export inspections report from the USDA, and likely the weekly export sales report Friday.

Slimming Down: Inventories of ethanol in the U.S. are expected to decline again in this week's report from the EIA, which would make it the sixth straight week that they've done so. According to analysts surveyed by Dow Jones, inventories of U.S. ethanol may total anywhere from 20.85 million barrels to 21.08 million barrels, down from 21.11 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, daily ethanol production is expected to remain consistent from last week's 905,000 barrels per day.

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA will release its monthly WASDE report at noon ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1524ET