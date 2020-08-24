Wheat Snaps Gaining Streak Amid Supply Concerns

By Paulo Trevisani

--Wheat for December delivery fell 1.36% to $527 and 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, because favorable weather in major producing countries renewed fears of a global oversupply.

--Corn for December delivery rose 1.32% to $345 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $905 and 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Chinese Didn't Come: CBOT futures rallied pre market on expectations that China would keep buying this week and crops won't be as abundant as previously thought, AgResource said, noting that Pro Farmer crop estimates came in lower than USDA forecasts on Friday. But markets weakened as the USDA had no reports of new imports from China.

A Starving Bull: Grain futures give up early gains as traders focused on dismal demand, Allendale's Rich Nelson told WSJ. "A bull market needs to be fed" by consistent demand, he says. He points out some 60% of U.S. grain exports ship off the Gulf of Mexico and approaching storms could be a source of concern, but a minor one since at this time of the year exports aren't at their peak. "Grain markets are saying, we need to see a vaccine come out and ethanol production going up."

INSIGHT

Wheat Hits Wall: Weather conditions will keep driving prices of future contracts of corn, soybeans and wheat, said Don Roose, from U.S. Commodities. Corn and soybeans face limited rainfall on key U.S. areas, which could reduce yields. Both commodities rose in future markets today. But wheat slid faces trouble after last week's winning streak, as weather forecasts support yields in producing countries, Roose said. "Large wheat crops ahead simply tap the rally."

Rain's Sweet Spot?: "It's the amount/location of rainfall which will then direct CBOT prices into the end of the week," AgResources said. For instance, rain falling farther south and west than previously indicated "would be harmful to US corn/soybean yield potential into early September," AgResource said. The USDA weekly exports report this morning was a positive, the broker said. "The soybean and wheat inspection totals were better than expected and considered supportive."

AHEAD

--The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA releases its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA releases its monthly agricultural prices report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

