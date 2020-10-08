Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 10/07
607.5 USc   +2.49%
03:33pWheat Turns Lower as Traders Take Profits
DJ
03:12pCBOT wheat falls after hitting highest since 2015; corn, soy ease
RE
12:30pExports underpin U.S. soy, corn markets while wheat sags after rally
RE
Summary 
Summary

Wheat Turns Lower as Traders Take Profits

10/08/2020 | 03:33pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery fell 2% to $5.95 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, with grains traders opting to lock-in recent profits in futures ahead of tomorrow's WASDE report.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.5% to $3.87 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.1% to $10.50 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Reaping Gains: After jumping to over $6 per bushel and hitting a high not seen since June 2015, profit-takers descended on wheat futures Thursday. "The U.S. wheat market has forged a reversal from 5-year highs as traders are having difficulty couching the loss of a crop that won't be harvested until next July," said AgResource. However, if rainfall doesn't quench Russia and the U.S. dryness and tomorrow's WASDE report doesn't contain bearish surprises, wheat futures may resume their climb. "There's no shortage of wheat now, but what happens in the winter and next year?" said Dan Basse of AgResource.

Beans For Breakfast: Soybean futures got some support Thursday as soybean export sales were higher than grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected, totaling 2.59 million metric tons. China was again the main buyer of U.S. soybeans for the week ending October 1, purchasing 1.54 million tons. Additionally, the USDA confirmed China purchased 374,000 tons of U.S. soybeans this morning, further stoking hopes of a strong export market.

INSIGHTS

Dialing Down: Estimates for U.S. grain production are expected to slide in tomorrow's WASDE report. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal say they expect the USDA to show corn production at 14.8 billion bushels in the 2020/21 marketing year on a yield of 177.6 bushels per acre - both figures down from the previous month's estimates. Meanwhile, soybean production is expected to be pegged at 4.29 billion bushels on a yield of 51.7 bushels per acre, also both down from last month's projections.

Kickstart My Heart: The USDA said Thursday that it has invested $22 million out of an allotted $100 million into the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program - an initiative designed to increase ethanol storage capacity at gas stations across 14 states. The building of new infrastructure at these gas stations is estimated to add to US ethanol demand by nearly 150 million gallons yearly, the USDA said - with the remaining allotment expected to raise that figure exponentially. Domestic ethanol demand is a key source of consumption for U.S. corn, with the coronavirus pandemic this year causing many refineries to idle or shut down.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its monthly WASDE report at noon ET Friday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

--The USDA releases its weekly crop progress report for the 2020/21 crop at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

