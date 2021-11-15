Wheat Up on Strong Demand Outlook, Supply Limits - Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery rose 1.1% to $8.26 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, fueled by fund traders continuing to see an opportunity to invest in long positions.

--Soybeans for January delivery rose 1% to $12.57 1/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.1% to $5.76 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Still Hungry: Fund traders continued to buoy CBOT wheat futures Monday. The most-active contract is up to its highest close for wheat futures since late 2012. "Funds continue to build net length in the U.S. wheat market," said AgResource. According to the firm, fund traders have purchased 35,000 to 37,000 wheat contracts in the past week amid anticipation of strong demand and potential supply issues due to poor growing weather in places like Russia and Canada. The appetite for wheat futures has been a driver for wheat to bust through the $8 per bushel level in the last week.

Happy Meal: Extended strength in soymeal provided support for soybean futures today. Soymeal prices closed up 2.7%, making it a 12% gain for meal futures in the past five sessions. "Soybeans [have] benefited from a substantial increase in meal prices in a context of higher demand," said AgriTel. "Soybeans are competitive in the animal food sector, particularly against an expensive corn." Before trending higher beginning in October, soymeal prices had been on the decline since May.

Looking For Direction: For corn, market dynamics appeared uncertain. "Signals from other markets are mixed with the wheat market higher, the dollar a bit weaker and crude oil once again under pressure," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. "Where the corn market goes from here will depend on whether U.S. ethanol demand holds up and on South American production this winter and on whether U.S. exports eventually benefit from the U.S. price advantage."

INSIGHTS

Oil Overflow: The National Oilseed Processors Association reported today that for the month of October, soyoil stocks in the U.S. totaled 1.84 billion pounds - which is on the high-end of analyst expectations according to StoneX. The total is up over 150 million pounds from the previous month, and up by nearly 350 million pounds from this time last year - and is seen as a pressure point for soyoil futures which closed down 1.3% today.

Exports in Reverse: After climbing in recent weeks, soybean export inspections have backed off, the USDA reported. The government said inspections of soybeans totaled 2.07 million metric tons for the week ended November 11. This is down from the previous week's total of 2.91 million tons. Inspections of soybean exports for China again led the pack of destinations for U.S. beans. The USDA also announced flash sales of U.S. grains this morning - including 264,000 metric tons of soybeans sold for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2021/22 marketing year.

AHEAD:

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Cattle on Feed report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

