Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 11/24
611.25 USc   +2.09%
04:20pWheat climbs to 2-week top on U.S. ratings; corn drifts lower
RE
03:39pWheat Up as U.S. Crop Condition Worsens
DJ
12:32pU.S. farmers plant more winter wheat as grain prices rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat climbs to 2-week top on U.S. ratings; corn drifts lower

11/24/2020 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed to two-week highs on Tuesday as a surprise decline in winter wheat condition ratings raised concerns about supplies of the food grain, traders said, while corn futures ticked lower ahead of Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures settled up 13 cents at $6.17-1/2 per bushel after reaching $6.18-1/2, the contract's highest level since Nov. 11.

CBOT March corn ended down 3/4 cent at $4.32-1/2 a bushel. January soybeans settled down 1/4 cent at $11.91-1/4 a bushel, one day after climbing to $12, the highest price for a most-active soybean contract Sv1 since June 2016.

Wheat turned up after early declines, supported in part by a weaker dollar, which tends to make U.S. grains more competitive on the world market.

"The dollar is down, and of course the conditions ratings being down were a little bit of a surprise," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates in Chicago.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday rated 43% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, down from 46% a week earlier and bucking analyst expectations for a 1-point improvement.

The biggest declines occurred in drought-hit states in the southern Plains.

Wheat drew additional support from traders exiting long corn/short wheat spread positions ahead of the holiday weekend. The CBOT will be open for a shortened session on Friday after Thursday's holiday, but trade tends to be thin that day.

"Beans and corn are at or near new highs for their move, so it's not unexpected to see the market get some liquidation around this time," Linn said.

Traders were also squaring positions ahead of the first notice day for deliveries against CBOT December futures contracts, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30.

"It's just fairly light in terms of news, and traders are starting to enter the holiday trade," said Terry Reilly, analyst with Futures International in Chicago. (Additinoal reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, David Goodman and Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.18% 425.75 End-of-day quote.9.99%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.15% 395.3 End-of-day quote.31.61%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.23% 38.57 End-of-day quote.11.77%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.09% 611.25 End-of-day quote.7.16%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
04:20pWheat climbs to 2-week top on U.S. ratings; corn drifts lower
RE
03:39pWheat Up as U.S. Crop Condition Worsens
DJ
12:32pU.S. farmers plant more winter wheat as grain prices rally
RE
12:06pCasillo's trading business Transgrain France to close
RE
11/23Soybeans fall for first time in eight sessions
RE
11/23Soy hits 4-1/2-year top of $12 as Brazil weather stokes supply worries
RE
11/23GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/23USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Nov 23
DJ
11/23Corn Higher as Increased Export Demand Confirmed
DJ
11/23Soy hits 4-1/2 year top of $12 as Brazil weather stokes supply worries
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ