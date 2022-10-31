Advanced search
  Homepage
  Futures
  United States
  Chicago Board Of Trade
  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  News
  Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-10-28
830.25 USc   -0.98%
12:01pAGS WEEK AHEAD: Black Sea Grain Deal Concerns Roil Grain Markets, Fed Policy Decision in Focus
DJ
11:55aICE Canola Midday: Russia Breaks Export Agreement
DJ
10:52aUkraine's grain exports down 16.4% in October y/y - agriculture ministry
RE
AGS WEEK AHEAD: Black Sea Grain Deal Concerns Roil Grain Markets, Fed Policy Decision in Focus

10/31/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
A roundup of key agricultural commodity markets for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4 by Dow Jones Newswires in London.


By Yusuf Khan


GRAINS & OILSEEDS

Grain markets lifted at the start of the week after Russia said it was suspending its participation in the Black Sea Grain initiative, weeks before the deal was due to be renewed.

Wheat markets soared on Monday morning after Russia's announcement over the weekend, and the movements of the grain deal in the coming days will likely determine how markets progress.

"This morning, ships have continued to move in and out of the region, though prices over the next few weeks will likely remain volatile as the future of the grain corridor is decided," analysts at the U.K.-based Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board said in a note. Rapeseed markets also remain uncertain on the grain deal, AHDB added.

Elsewhere, attention within grains is turning to the southern hemisphere crop with AHDB noting that Australia is expecting its second-highest output at 32 million metric tons, although the quality will depend on how much the recent wet weather affects growth.

Additionally, attention will be focused on key data points this week--with the Fed's policy decision on interest rates due Wednesday and nonfarm payroll data out Friday.

Macro sentiment has been a big trigger for commodity prices and so any pivots from the Fed will be key for prices, according to Peak Trading Research.

Chicago wheat futures are 3.6% higher to $8.60 a bushel on Monday. Corn was up 1.1% to $6.89 a bushel.


SOFT COMMODITIES

Soft commodities were pushing higher at the start of the week after the results of the Brazilian election began to be finalized, with coffee and sugar markets both rising. The country is a major exporter of both goods and how the new government approaches commodities will be key.

However, Peak Trading Research said that sugar, coffee and other soft prices generally fall at this time of year, and with Chinese demand weak this could become true again.

New York coffee prices were up 3.4% at $1.76 a pound on Monday, raw sugar was up 1.7% to $0.18 a pound while cocoa was 1.8% higher to $2,344 a metric ton.


Write to Yusuf Khan at yusuf.khan@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1200ET

