WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-10-31
878.25 USc   +5.91%
China approves import of wheat flour from Belarus from November

11/01/2022 | 07:20am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has allowed the import of wheat flour from Belarus from Nov. 1 if it meets inspection and quarantine requirements, China's customs said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
