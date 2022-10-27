Corn Drops on Weak Exports and Stronger Dollar -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.5%, to $6.83 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, falling after the USDA reported low export sales and the U.S. Dollar index posted a rebound.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.2% to $8.42 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $13.97 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Missing the Mark: Corn futures dropped in today's trading session, due in part to export sales that fell below the expectations of grain traders. Corn exports sales reported by the USDA this morning were below expectations at 264,000 metric tons. Traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast sales to land anywhere from 300,000 tons to 650,000 tons. "Wheat and especially corn export sales were not too spiffy," Joel Karlin of Western Milling told the WSJ.

Locking in Profits: CBOT grain futures started pre-market trading higher, but afterwards lost their momentum, in part due to a stronger U.S. dollar applying fresh pressure on the complex. "I am guessing we are having some profit taking going on as well with the weekend coming," Donna Hughes of StoneX told the WSJ. The USD index trading on the ICE rose 0.8% today.

Held Back: Macro markets blanketed the agricultural complex with pressure today, but soybeans futures were left little-moved in either direction - with other factors keeping futures standing still. Export demand via China appears to be improving, but traders are not focused on that, said John Payne of Hedgepoint Global Markets. "Right now things are good but are priced in," he told the WSJ. "To get a leg higher we need a South American drought." Scattered showers are seen in both Brazil and Argentina this week, according to DTN - helping substantiate indications of strong crops out of the region.

INSIGHTS

Dimming Light: Wheat futures look to be volatile going forward, with the trader outlook around extending the Russia-Ukraine grain export shipment deal in November growing less optimistic. "Wheat is still finding support in the slowdown of Ukrainian exports due to the delayed inspections in Turkey - more than 150 ships are reportedly waiting for the green light to pass through the Bosphorus Strait," said AgriTel in a note. "In addition, negotiations to extend the agreement between Russia and the UN are dragging on."

Back on the Rise: Rates for barges carrying grains on the Mississippi River have turned back higher, this after easing back from record highs. For the week of October 25, the St. Louis barge spot rate rose nearly 22% from last week to $88.46 per ton - below a record of $105.85 per ton reached earlier this month but still very high. "Because of low water levels on the Mississippi River System, barge companies have little capacity in the spot market as they struggle to meet current commitments," said the USDA in its latest Grains Transportation Report. Water levels continue to recede throughout the lower portion of the river, according to photographs from American Commercial Barge Line released today.

AHEAD

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its monthly agricultural prices report at 3 p.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

