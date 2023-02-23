Corn Futures Fall on Unsurprising USDA Forecasts -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for May delivery fell 2.1% to $6.60 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, drifting lower after the USDA's first forecasts on planting in the 2023/24 growing season contained no surprises for traders.

--Soybeans for May delivery eased 0.5% lower to $15.30 a bushel.

--Wheat for May delivery rose 0.2% to $7.52 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Status Quo: The USDA forecasts that farmers will plant 49.5 million acres of wheat, 91 million acres of corn and 87.5 million acres of soybeans in the 2023/24 marketing year. Grain traders are putting limited importance on the USDA's outlook. "This is an early outlook at what the USDA sees the farmer planting, it will change in the March 31 intentions report and then again at the end of June," said John Payne of Hedgepoint Global in a note.

Limited Impact: Developments from the USDA's conference had a limited impact on futures, said Donna Hughes of StoneX. "Certainly (Agriculture Secretary Tom) Vilsack's comments would have some weight on markets, however the main drivers are going to be South American weather, exports and the dollar," Ms. Hughes told the WSJ. Scattered showers are forecast throughout growing areas in Brazil, while Argentina is expected to stay mostly dry for the next few days, says agricultural research firm DTN.

INSIGHT

Expanded Acreage: The USDA's wheat forecast for the 2023/24 marketing year was up from 45.7 million acres in 2022/23. The forecast comes as other factors may limit production out of the U.S. this year. Speaking at the USDA's Agricultural Outlook Forum, USDA chief economist Seth Meyer said that developments in the Russia-Ukraine war could continue to shake up world wheat exports, and while U.S. farmers are planting more wheat in response, drought conditions are still an issue for many growing areas.

Stepping Back: High prices seen for agricultural commodities are expected to decline in the upcoming marketing year, the USDA forecasts. In its latest outlook, the USDA says that it expects average prices for row crops to fall anywhere from 4% to close to 20% for some crops. Corn prices are expected to fall over 16% to an average of $5.60 a bushel, soybeans are expected to fall nearly 10% to $12.90 a bushel, and wheat is expected to slide close to 6% to $8.50 a bushel. These reduced prices come amid projections for higher planted acreage in the upcoming planting season.

Strong Sales: U.S. corn export sales are expected to be strong this week, according to traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Traders forecast that corn export sales will fall anywhere between 600,000 and 1.4 million metric tons. If sales land on the high end of traders' forecasts, they will exceed last week's total of 1.12 million tons. Traders are watching corn export sales to see how U.S. crops fare against competition from Brazil. "Prices from South America should now remain strong as countries there concentrate on soybeans exports, so the U.S. has a chance now to see export demand improve more than it has already," said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group in a note.

AHEAD

--The USDA will hold the second day of its Agricultural Outlook Forum beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Cattle on Feed report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Cold Storage report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly Commitment of Traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

