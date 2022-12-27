Corn Futures Gain on Dry Weather in Argentina -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Dan Molinski

--Corn's most-active contract, for March delivery, rose 1.2% to $6.74 1/2 a bushel Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade, helped by dryness in Argentina.

--Wheat for March delivery eked out a 0.1% gain to $7.74 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for March delivery climbed 0.3% to $14.89 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Corn Prices Pop: "Corn rallied from the get-go on a hard opening with no overnight session, pushed up by dryness in Argentina," said Marex Capital in a research note. "We have another long weekend approaching, after which we get to look forward to the start of the index rebalancing starting the fifth business day of the new year. Presaging this will be whatever programs the hedge funds want to start the new year off with, and we are presuming that the general deal will be 'buy the grains,' mainly off the macro of a weaker U.S. dollar and a somewhat better export outlook."

Wheat Still In One Piece: A weekend storm didn't seem to do much damage to wheat crops. "The USDA January Winter Wheat and Canola Seedings report should not reflect [much] area acreage loss, if any, from this storm event," said Terry Reilly at Futures International. "What was planted should have been counted."

Corn Demand Uncertainty: Even after Tuesday's gains, uncertainty regarding corn demand in China has the market on a knife's edge between bearish and bullish outlooks heading into 2023. "Corn prices are still hurt by a general lack of demand," said Jack Scoville at Price Futures, though he added that "corn is still finding some support on a lack of farmer selling." All in all, he said weak demand for U.S. corn remains a big problem for the market. "There are increasing concerns about demand with the Chinese economic problems caused by the lockdowns creating the possibility of less demand as South America has much better crops this year to compete with the U.S. for sales," Mr. Scoville said, adding however that demand could improve now that China is now moving rapidly to re-open its borders.

INSIGHTS

Inspection Uptick: Export inspections for U.S. corn and soybeans were higher in the past week, while wheat inspections inched lower.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the U.S. Agriculture Department said corn export inspections totaled 856,606 metric tons forthe week ended Dec. 22, while soybeans inspections jumped to 1.75 million tons, Both totals are higher than reported last week by the USDA.

Meanwhile, wheat inspections declined to 280,554 tons for the week, down from 304,108 tons last week.

China was the leading destination for U.S. soybeans, with over 1 million tons. China was also the leading destination for corn, receiving about 277,000 tons of U.S. corn, though Mexico with less than 10% the population of China, received 166,000 tons of U.S. corn. Mexico was the leading destination for U.S. wheat, receiving some 67,000 tons.

AHEAD

----The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

