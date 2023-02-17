Advanced search
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2023-02-16
764.75 USc   -0.58%
Corn Futures Higher Ahead of Holiday Weekend -- Daily Grain Highlights

02/17/2023 | 03:26pm EST
By Kirk Maltais


--Corn for March delivery rose 0.3%, to $6.77 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with grain traders getting in position to mitigate risk over the long holiday weekend.

--Wheat for March delivery rose 0.1% to $7.65 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for March delivery were virtually unchanged at $15.30 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


In Observance: Grain futures on the CBOT stayed quiet ahead of a long weekend. The President's Day holiday will be observed on Monday in the U.S. "The holiday has traders trimming risk/positions for the extra day of closure," said AgResource in a note. South American markets will also be closed in observance of the Carnival holiday, making many big players in agriculture sidelined for a day next week.

Uncertainty Brewing: While the approaching holiday weekend has many traders seeking to pare risk, the uncertainty surrounding Russia's continued participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative provided an underpinning of support for the grains complex. "Traders are weighing the process of the Black Sea Agreement renewal negotiations which will begin next week in addition to South American weather and growing conditions," said Donna Hughes of StoneX in a note. For grains, the implications of Russia following through with threats to exit the deal would be increased pressure on export market prices.


INSIGHT


Surprise Potential: Expectations for U.S. wheat acreage is a key focus for next week's Agricultural Outlook forum being held by the USDA in Washington D.C.. "The wheat crop forecast in particular has the potential to surprise," said Commerzbank in a note. "Apparently, the acreage is set to be 11% higher than last year. On the other hand, the current dry weather conditions are threatening the quality of the crops." Below-normal temperatures are being seen in the Midwest today, but will turn warmer over the weekend, says agricultural research firm DTN in a forecast.

Dimming Hopes: Optimism that China's return from Covid-19 lockdowns would stimulate commodities demand is dimming, as stubborn inflation makes the Federal Reserve's timeline for stopping interest rate increases appear to be longer - in turn keeping a lid on commodity demand. "The market is beginning to question the Chinese recovery, particularly within the property sector," said Goldman Sachs Commodities Research in a note. "The subsequent rally in the dollar has had a negative impact on all the commodities that rallied late last year in the context of a weaker dollar environment."

Flourishing Sales: Deere & Co. said it expects demand for its farm equipment to remain strong as farmers convert their rising incomes into purchases of tractors, crop harvesters and other machinery. On Friday, the company raised its profit forecast for the year after its quarterly income more than doubled from a year earlier, and sales increased by more than one-third. Deere executives said the company is benefiting from a strong farm economy, while operations improve at its factories because of diminished supply-chain disruption and lower costs for production.


AHEAD


-The USDA and the CME will be closed in observance of President's Day on Monday, reopening Tuesday.

-The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

-The USDA will begin its Agricultural Outlook Forum at 8 a.m. ET Thursday.


Bob Tita contributed to this article.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1525ET

