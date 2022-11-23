Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-22
792.50 USc   -0.84%
03:18pCorn Leads Grain Futures Higher -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:20pArgentine government says 72.6% of 2021/22 soybean crop sold so far
RE
11:50aWheat eases on supply prospects; soybeans weighed down by oil prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Corn Leads Grain Futures Higher -- Daily Grain Highlights

11/23/2022 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paulo Trevisani


--Corn for December delivery rose 1% to $6.63 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday amid increasing ethanol production.

--Soybeans for January delivery edged 0.5% higher to $14.36 a bushel.

--Wheat for March gained 0.4% to $8.13 1.2 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Preholiday Trading: Wheat and soybeans joined corn futures in a move to the positive side near the end of pre-holiday trading, even as markets face increasing supply from South America and the Black Sea amid fears of a demand-destruction recession. "Ukraine continues to export wheat/corn," AgResource said in a report. "Amid a record crop, Russia will stay an aggressive seller," it warned. The CBOT will be closed tomorrow for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Southern Competition: The USDA reported this week's first flash export sales: 110K metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China in the 2022/2023 marketing year. US soybeans face increasing competition from South America. "The Brazilian soybean planting is now 76% completed and given the good growing conditions there, we expect importers to rapidly begin to switch their buying from the US to Brazil," Summit's Tomm Pfitzenmaier said in a report.


INSIGHT


Ethanol Lift: Corn futures rose after the US weekly ethanol report, which showed production rising more than forecast, although inventories also increased above expectations. The EIA said production came in at 1.04 million barrels a day last week, up from 1.01 million the week before, while still lower than a year earlier. Ending stocks were reported at 22.8M barrels, up from 21.3 million in the week of November 11. Analysts surveyed by WSJ had forecast production between 1 million and 1.02 million barrels a day and stocks between 21.1 million and 21.2 million barrels.

Potential Headwinds: Grain futures reversed early losses, but producers face potential headwinds. "US and global supplies remain tight, but US prices are high enough relative to the rest of the world that the US is struggling with exports," RCM's Doug Bergman said in a report. Soybeans face the prospect of a record crop in Brazil. About corn, Bergman says that "US supplies are tight, but we're already at levels where demand is slowing."


AHEAD


--The USDA and the Chicago Board of Trade will both be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Both will reopen Friday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.


Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1517ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.30% 657.5 End-of-day quote.10.70%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.95% 5.5747 Delayed Quote.-14.28%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.06% 550.0516 Real-time Quote.11.13%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.44% 570.1235 Real-time Quote.7.28%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.51% 409.3 End-of-day quote.-0.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.40% 59.8 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.84% 792.5 End-of-day quote.2.69%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
03:18pCorn Leads Grain Futures Higher -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:20pArgentine government says 72.6% of 2021/22 soybean crop sold so far
RE
11:50aWheat eases on supply prospects; soybeans weighed down by oil prices
RE
11:49aFrench poultry leader seeks more double-digit price rises on costs
RE
10:21aKenya Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rate to Tame Inflation
DJ
07:59aCubicFarm Details Wholesale Financing Program For HydroGreen, Reports Director Resignat..
MT
12:06aWheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
RE
11/22Grain Futures Fall Amid Supply, Demand Concerns -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
11/22U.S. grain futures slip on rail strike threat, EU wheat talk
RE
11/22U.S. grain futures slip on rail strike threat, EU wheat talk
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral