Corn Leads Grains Rally Amid Supply Concerns -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Paulo Trevisani

--Corn for December delivery rose 4.2% to $6.55 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, amid indications of low crop yields.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.8% to $14.61 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery rose 1.6% to $8.00 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Tight Supply: With corn leading a rally in grain futures, Commerzbank analysts Thu Lan Nguyen and Carsten Fritsch said in a report that the E.U. has reduced its estimate for this year's corn crop yield, while the USDA has also downgraded its assessment of U.S. production. Wheat faces similar supply pressures, they said. Commerzbank pointed to Monday's USDA reporting that "the planting acreage that is not being used because of drought or flooding has increased three-fold by comparison with last year," which offered support for prices, the analysts said.

Chinese Demand: The USDA reported export sales of 110,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/2023 marketing year, likely offering support to prices that were already rising in early trade. Grains futures rose Monday on expectations of increasing demand, while an USDA crop condition report provided an extra boost to overnight trade. "Soybeans are trading firmer this morning supported by [a] surprising decline in the weekly crop condition rating," Summit's Tomm Pfitzenmaier said in a report ahead of the flash export sales notice.

INSIGHT

Dryness in Nebraska: Scouts on the western leg of the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour traveled through southeastern Nebraska on the second day of the tour. Monday's results showed surprising dryness, reminding some scouts on tour of 2012's drought conditions. Scouts also reported many fields with irrigation systems not in use, suggesting that it is no longer profitable to spray water on their otherwise dry crops.

Wetness in Ohio: Indiana's corn crops look consistent, according to reports from the crop scouts on the eastern leg of the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour, with rough yields coming in just below 200 bushels per acre. On Monday, eastern scouts traveled through Ohio, finding that excess rainfall damaged the development of corn and soybeans and caused rough yields to be below that of last year. In the USDA's latest Crop Progress report, 54% of Indiana corn was seen in good or excellent condition, along with 55% of soybeans.

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Livestock Slaughter report at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--Kirk Maltais contributed to this article.

