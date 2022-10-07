Corn Rises on Higher Oil Prices -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for December delivery rose 1.1%, to $6.83 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade following crude oil futures higher ahead of next week's WASDE report from the USDA.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.6% to $13.67 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery rose 0.5% to $8.84 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

In Tandem: Higher prices for crude oil provided grain futures with support, said Karl Setzer of Mid-Co Commodities. Setzer told the WSJ that a tighter supply situation for oil - with that continuous contract up 4.4% Friday - is supporting the uptick in prices. "The bottom line is that the market fears that the combination of the lower quotas and the rising tensions between the United States and OPEC can't be good for energy supplies, particularly now that our Strategic Petroleum Reserves are becoming depleted," said Mr. Setzer.

War Worries: Wheat futures found support throughout the day from tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Along with rhetoric from world leaders regarding Russia's threat of using nuclear weapons, Black Sea consultancy SovEcon reported yesterday that Ukrainian port shipments are slowing down. "U.S. wheat prices are higher on Black Sea shipping concerns," said Terry Reilly of Futures International in a note.

INSIGHTS

Freeze Frame: Late-planted crops may be in danger due to below-freezing temperatures in some areas of the US Corn Belt, says DTN in its latest weather forecast. "A strong cold front moved through on Thursday and temperatures Friday morning fell into the 20s to lower 30s for most areas of the region, producing killing freezes," said the firm, referencing the Northern Plains. Freezing is expected to travel through the Midwest over the weekend, which could be lethal for unfinished crops. In its last Crop Progress report, the USDA assessed the US corn crop as 20% harvested, and soybeans at 22% harvested.

Sliding Basis: Basis prices for row crops - prices paid to farmers that sell their crop to grain elevators - have been sliding as harvesting progresses, said Purdue University's commercial agriculture department. "With harvest underway, corn and soybean basis has fallen sharply in recent weeks," said the university. "For example, average corn basis in central Indiana is 31 cents per bushel under December '22 corn futures, which is 47 cents per bushel weaker than just a month ago." It's also well under the 5-year average basis level - although the university adds that prices are expected to firm later this month.

AHEAD:

-The USDA will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day federal holiday on Monday.

-The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

-The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

