  Homepage
  Futures
  United States
  Chicago Board Of Trade
  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  News
  Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-12-09
712.75 USc   -1.59%
04:26pCost of subsidised bread programme increased by 25 bln EGP per year -Egypt’s supply minister
RE
04:09pEgypt's wheat reserves sufficient for 5.2 months - supply minist…
RE
12/09Weekly market update : Waiting for Jay
MS
EGYPT'S WHEAT RESERVES SUFFICIENT FOR 5.2 MONTHS - SUPPLY MINIST…

12/10/2022 | 04:09pm EST
EGYPT'S WHEAT RESERVES SUFFICIENT FOR 5.2 MONTHS - SUPPLY MINISTER


© Reuters 2022
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish