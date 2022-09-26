EU crop monitor raises Russian wheat crop estimates, cuts maize

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop
monitoring service MARS on Monday raised its projections for
Russia's 2022 wheat crop to a new record high, but lowered its
grain maize crop forecast to take account of hot and dry summer
weather.
In a report, MARS estimated the Russian wheat harvest at
95.0 million tonnes, up from 88.8 million seen in its previous
estimate in June, and now 25% above last year.
That included 70.2 million tonnes of winter wheat, up 31% on
last year, and 24.8 million tonnes of spring wheat, up 10%.
The revised wheat crop forecast was still below those
released by leading Russian analysts, including the Sovecon
consultancy, which last week raised its forecast for Russia's
2022 wheat crop to 100 million tonnes from 94.7 million tonnes
due to high yields of spring wheat.
For barley, MARS projected Russia's crop at 21.7 million
tonnes, up 2 million from its June estimate and now 18% above
2021.
It cut its forecast for the grain maize harvest to 16.4
million tonnes from 16.7 million tonnes in June, now 6% above
last year.
"The persistent rain deficit during summer, followed by a
heatwave in August is expected to have negatively affected the
grain maize yield potential in south-western parts of European
Russia," it said.
To access the full MARS report: https://publications.jrc.ec.europa.eu/repository/handle/JRC127976
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey and
Mark Potter)