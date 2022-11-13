Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-11
813.75 USc   +1.28%
11/11Soybeans Rise on Easing of Chinese Covid Policies -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
11/11Soybean futures rise on China COVID curbs, weakening dollar
RE
11/11Soybean futures rally on China easing COVID restrictions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Egypt aims to import 1 million tonnes of wheat until local harvest season starts next year - official

11/13/2022 | 05:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ear of wheat is seen in a field in the village of Zhurivka

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt aims to import one million tonnes of wheat until the local harvest season starts next year, a senior official in the internal trade authority said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
11/11Soybeans Rise on Easing of Chinese Covid Policies -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
11/11Soybean futures rise on China COVID curbs, weakening dollar
RE
11/11Soybean futures rally on China easing COVID restrictions
RE
11/11China Eases Zero-Covid Rules as Economic Toll and Frustrations Mount -- Commodities Rou..
DJ
11/11Ukraine endgame could electrify world markets: Mike..
RE
11/10Wheat rises but set for biggest weekly loss in four months
RE
11/10Wheat rises but set for biggest weekly loss in four months
RE
11/10Ukrainian farmers turn to UN-supplied grain sleeves to save their business
RE
11/10Soybeans Fall on Weak Ag Export Sales -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
11/10Chicago grain, soybean futures slide on profit taking, slumping dollar
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral