  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-04
847.50 USc   +0.83%
12:15pElevated U.S. Soybean Inspections Continue, China is Leading Destination
DJ
07:10aSoybeans retreat as China's pandemic restrictions weigh
RE
05:33aUkraine grain exports down 30.7% so far in 2022/23 - ministry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Elevated U.S. Soybean Inspections Continue, China is Leading Destination

11/07/2022 | 12:15pm EST
By Kirk Maltais


Export inspections for U.S. soybeans continued to climb over the past week, mostly due to further upticks in shipping to China.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the Agriculture Department said soybean export inspections totaled 2.59 million metric tons for the week ended Nov. 3. That was slightly higher than the tonnage the USDA reported the prior week.

China was again the leading destination for U.S. soybeans, receiving 1.84 million tons following several weeks of increased exports to the country. Other leading buyers included Mexico, Japan and Taiwan.

Corn inspections fell back from the previous week, totaling 231,458 tons. Wheat inspections inched higher, climbing to 180,991 tons.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT was focused on Tuesday's midterm elections in the U.S., with corn futures down 0.2%, soybeans down 0.5% and wheat up 1.2%.

To see related data, search "USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1214ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.15% 680.25 End-of-day quote.14.79%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.25% 436.233 Real-time Quote.-41.23%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.15% 561.3209 Real-time Quote.14.79%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.65% 576.7735 Real-time Quote.9.18%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.59% 420.9 End-of-day quote.2.11%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.83% 847.5 End-of-day quote.9.99%
