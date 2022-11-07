Elevated U.S. Soybean Inspections Continue, China is Leading Destination

By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections for U.S. soybeans continued to climb over the past week, mostly due to further upticks in shipping to China.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the Agriculture Department said soybean export inspections totaled 2.59 million metric tons for the week ended Nov. 3. That was slightly higher than the tonnage the USDA reported the prior week.

China was again the leading destination for U.S. soybeans, receiving 1.84 million tons following several weeks of increased exports to the country. Other leading buyers included Mexico, Japan and Taiwan.

Corn inspections fell back from the previous week, totaling 231,458 tons. Wheat inspections inched higher, climbing to 180,991 tons.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT was focused on Tuesday's midterm elections in the U.S., with corn futures down 0.2%, soybeans down 0.5% and wheat up 1.2%.

