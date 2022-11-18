Advanced search
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-17
806.50 USc   -1.35%
03:13pGrain Futures Move Little After Turbulent Week -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:15pSoybean futures climb on bargain buying, wheat turns lower
RE
06:20aIndia wheat, rapeseed area up 15% on higher prices
RE
Grain Futures Move Little After Turbulent Week -- Daily Grain Highlights

11/18/2022 | 03:13pm EST
By Paulo Trevisani


--Soybeans for January delivery rose 0.8%, to $14.28 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, but the gain could be short-lived as Brazilian crops look promising.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.4%, to $8.03 1/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery was fractionally higher, at $6.67 3/4 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Turbulent Week: Grain futures mostly showed small gains and wheat fell a little to end a turbulent week that saw increased geopolitical tension after a missile landed in Poland. "Global supplies remain historically tight, which is expected to limit downside risk from here," RCM's Doug Bergman said about wheat in a report. Soybeans were "still range-bound with expansion of the US crush industry in the coming years expected to limit" downside risk, Bergman said, adding that corn showed "signs of technical strength."

Soy Ceiling: Soybeans futures face resistance as favorable weather is expected to boost supply from Brazil, where "the crop continues to develop under good growing conditions," Summit's Tomm Pfitzenmaier says in a report. "A good South American crop offered at cheaper prices is going to keep downward pressure on soybean prices," he writes. "We view rallies as selling opportunities. We look for the January contract to find support at the $14.00 to $14.20 level and resistance in the $14.45 to $14.70 range."


INSIGHT


Black-Sea Factor: Wheat prices inched higher in early trading, before turning south as an extension of the Black Sea Grain deal relieved fears of a tight supply. Grain and fertilizers from one of the world's most important food hubs are now expected to continue to flow despite the war. "The Russia-Ukraine grain deal has placed a lid on wheat and corn prices," Fitch Solutions analysts said in a note, adding that they expect prices to ease toward the end of 2022 and into 1Q 2023.

Eager to Sell: "Ukraine again will try to push out as much corn/wheat/sunoil as possible in the next 120 days," AgResource said in a report. "Ukraine needs the hard currency and farmers need to move new crop harvest ahead of winter." The research firm added that the cash premium of U.S. wheat "has talk growing that a cargo or two of EU wheat may be working into the SE US."


AHEAD


--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

--Deere & Co. will release its Q4 earnings report before the stock market opens on Wednesday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its monthly livestock slaughter report at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

--The USDA and the Chicago Board of Trade will both be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. Both will reopen on Friday.


--Yusuf Khan contributed in this article.


Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1512ET

