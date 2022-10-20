Advanced search
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-10-19
841.25 USc   -0.97%
08:43aIGC trims forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop
RE
08:43aIgc maintains forecast for 2022/23 world wheat crop at 792 mln t…
RE
08:36aPakistan's PM says no to private imports of wheat to save forex reserves
RE
IGC MAINTAINS FORECAST FOR 2022/23 WORLD WHEAT CROP AT 792 MLN T…

10/20/2022 | 08:43am EDT
IGC MAINTAINS FORECAST FOR 2022/23 WORLD WHEAT CROP AT 792 MLN TONNES


© Reuters 2022
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral