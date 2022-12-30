Advanced search
Morocco's trade deficit widens 57% y/y in January-November

12/30/2022 | 11:07am EST
RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco's trade deficit widened 56.9% to 287 billion dirhams ($27.5 billion) in the first 11 months of this year, mainly as a result of higher energy costs, data from the foreign exchange regulator showed on Friday.

Imports rose 42.3% from a year earlier to 676 billion dirhams, while exports increased 33% to 389 billion dirhams, the regulator said in a monthly report.

Morocco's energy bill soared the most, up 110% to 141.5 billion dirhams, while the cost of wheat imports more than doubled to 24 billion dirhams after the worst drought in decades.

Morocco, which has the world's largest phosphates reserves, reported a 54.8% rise in exports of the mineral and its derivatives - including fertilisers - to 108 billion dirhams.

The automotive sector led industrial exports with 100.3 billion dirhams, up 35%.

Tourism revenue rose 153% to 81.7 billion dirhams as the sector recovers from the pandemic.

Remittances from Moroccans abroad, a key source of hard currency, increased 14.6% to 99.5 billion dirhams, while foreign direct investment rose 31.5% to 35.3 billion dirhams. 

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
