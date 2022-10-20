Pakistan's PM says no to private imports of wheat to save forex reserves

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz
Sharif said on Thursday the country has sufficient stocks of
wheat and he will not allow its private import to save "precious
foreign exchange", according to a statement from his office.
The country is reeling from the impact of severe floods last
month which killed 1,700 and submerged huge swathes of the
country, damaging farmlands, infrastructure and inflicting over
$30 billion in damage to the economy.
Sharif's statement came a day after European traders said a
government agency in Pakistan had issued a new international
tender to purchase and import 500,000 tonnes of wheat.
"Federal government will import wheat at cheap prices
and will ensure its provision to the provinces," the PM's office
said. Sharif was speaking in Islamabad at a meeting of the
National Flood Response Coordination Centre.
Economists say Pakistan will have to explore all options to
raise and save on its foreign exchange reserves, which have
fallen to around one month of imports that consist largely of
oil and gas purchases.
The floods, caused by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial
melt, have further weakened Pakistan's economy, already in
turmoil with a rising current account deficit, inflation above
20% and a sharp depreciation of the rupee currency.
Pakistan's new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters
last week that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion
worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, and also
ruled out the possibility of a default on the country's debt.
