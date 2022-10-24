Soybeans Drop on South American Forecast -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

-- Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.7% to $13.76 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday in response to a wet forecast in Brazilian crop-growing areas as well as following the reaction to Xi Jinping securing a third term as China's communist party leader.

-- Wheat for December delivery fell 1.3% to $8.51 1/4 a bushel.

-- Corn for December delivery fell 0.4% to $6.83 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Good Timing: While corn and wheat futures on the CBOT felt pressure Monday, soybeans took the brunt of the downturn following a rainfall forecast for Brazilian growing areas.

Scattered precipitation is expected in Mato Grosso and other regions throughout the week, according to DTN, which increases the likelihood that the large-scale planting being done by farmers there will have a healthy start in its growing season. Temperatures there are also seen as near to below normal, said DTN.

Follow the Leader: A stronger U.S. dollar and weaker oil prices were also factors weighing on grains, according to Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage.

Traders also mulled news that Xi Jinping had secured a third term as leader of China's Communist Party and whether he would take steps to ease the country's tough zero Covid rules, which have forced lockdowns and slowed business activity.

China's economy expanded 3.9% in 3Q. While the figure was above economists' forecasts, that left growth for the first nine months of the year at 3.0%, putting China on pace to miss its official full-year target of 5.5% by a large margin.

INSIGHTS

Range-Bound: Uncertainty about whether the Russia-Ukraine grain export corridor deal will be renewed in November is mitigating downside seen in CBOT grain futures.

For corn and wheat, uncertainty about the fate of the deal has traders limiting their bets in either direction, Rich Nelson of Allendale Inc. told the WSJ.

Rhetoric about the deal has been mixed, leading to confusion about whether it will be renewed next month.

Soybean Export Inspections Surge: Export inspections for U.S. soybeans surged to close to 3 million metric tons, according to government data.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the U.S. Agriculture Department said that export inspections of soybeans rose to 2.89 million tons for the week ended Oct. 20, well up from 1.92 million tons reported last week. China was by far the leading destination for U.S. soybeans, being the recipient for over 2 million tons.

"Inspections for soybeans [were] better than expected and China was top taker," said Terry Reilly of Futures International in a note released following the report.

AHEAD

-- Ethanol producer Valero Energy Corp. is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings report before the stock market opens Tuesday.

-- Archer Daniels Midland is due to release its third-quarter earnings report before the stock market opens Tuesday.

-- Pilgrims Pride Corp. is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings report after the stock market opens Wednesday.

-- The EIA is due to release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

-- Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co. is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings report after the market closes Wednesday.

