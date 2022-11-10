Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-09
805.50 USc   -2.69%
03:48pUkrainian farmers turn to UN-supplied grain sleeves to save their business
RE
03:20pSoybeans Fall on Weak Ag Export Sales -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:33pChicago grain, soybean futures slide on profit taking, slumping dollar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Soybeans Fall on Weak Ag Export Sales -- Daily Grain Highlights

11/10/2022 | 03:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


--Soybeans for January delivery fell 2% to $14.23 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, in reaction to the USDA reporting weak export sales for grains across the board this morning.

--Corn for December delivery fell 1.7% to $6.53 1/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.4% to $8.03 1/2 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Weak and Weaker: While puny export sales were a problem for the entire ag complex on the CBOT Thursday, pronounced weakness in soymeal futures appeared to weigh on soybean futures even more. "A sharp break in soymeal prices dragged soybeans lower as well, with momentum traders piling on as areas of chart support gave way," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note.

Cancellation Station: Weekly export sales of U.S. grains reported by the USDA mostly fell on the low side of trader expectations, due in large part to cancellations of previously announced purchases. For the week ended Nov. 3, sales of wheat totaled 322,500 metric tons for the 2022/23 marketing year, corn sales totaled 265,300 tons for 2022/23, and soybean sales tallied 794,800 tons for 2022/23.


INSIGHTS


Open Question: The USDA left its projections for grain export sales untouched in Wednesday's WASDE report from the USDA, leaving grain traders unsure of how to proceed amid a seeming slowdown in volumes being exported. "Traders will argue the USDA should have lowered demand estimates due to poor export sales, especially for corn," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading in a note. "It is a valid argument but the USDA tends to wait until January to make any major demand adjustments."

Stymied Benefit: Commodities with exposure to the Chinese economy have received recent support, on indications that China may begin to finally unwind its zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19. For soybeans though, such a reopening may have little effect, said Goldman Sachs in a note. "The net impact of a China reopening on U.S. fundamentals--grains derivatives are priced locally, not globally--is likely to be minimal, in our view," the firm said. Restaurant demand in China has been ebbing and flowing based on the size of Covid waves in the country, limiting the amount of pent-up demand there. Meanwhile, China has access to Latin American grain exports, which will allow them to obtain what they need more cheaply. A weaker dollar going forward is expected to have more of an impact on grains, the firm says.

Lower Rates: The rate for transporting grains via barges on the Mississippi River has been volatile in recent weeks, as the transportation industry struggles with lower water levels snarling traffic. However, for the week ended Nov. 8, the spot rate for shipping grains on the river fell 49% from the previous week, declining to $40.74 per ton. This is the lowest rate since the week of Sept. 20, the USDA says in its weekly Grain Transportation Report, and off 62% from the all-time high of $105.85 per ton reached in October. Recent rainfall in the Midwest has allowed river levels in some areas to rise enough to stabilize portions of the system, the USDA says. Even so, this week's rate remains 145% higher than it was at this time last year.


AHEAD:


--The USDA will be closed in observance of Veteran's Day on Friday. It will reopen on Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1519ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.52% 664 End-of-day quote.12.01%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.65% 543.4468 Real-time Quote.12.82%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -2.00% 564.9622 Real-time Quote.8.01%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.38% 417.7 End-of-day quote.1.43%
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED 1.58% 10.92 End-of-day quote.-29.96%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.69% 805.5 End-of-day quote.4.64%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
03:48pUkrainian farmers turn to UN-supplied grain sleeves to save their business
RE
03:20pSoybeans Fall on Weak Ag Export Sales -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:33pChicago grain, soybean futures slide on profit taking, slumping dollar
RE
12:25pChicago grain, soybean futures slide on profit taking, slumping dollar
RE
10:07aICE Canola Futures on the Rise
DJ
09:28aFrontline Ukrainian hamlet enjoys blast-free night for first time since February
RE
09:09aCancellations Reduce New U.S. Grain Export Sales
DJ
08:17aOctober Inflation Report to Outline Latest Price Trends -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
07:37aIndia weighs steps to cool record wheat prices, government sources say
RE
07:25aExplainer-Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Rus..
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral