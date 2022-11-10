Soybeans Fall on Weak Ag Export Sales -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 2% to $14.23 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, in reaction to the USDA reporting weak export sales for grains across the board this morning.

--Corn for December delivery fell 1.7% to $6.53 1/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.4% to $8.03 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Weak and Weaker: While puny export sales were a problem for the entire ag complex on the CBOT Thursday, pronounced weakness in soymeal futures appeared to weigh on soybean futures even more. "A sharp break in soymeal prices dragged soybeans lower as well, with momentum traders piling on as areas of chart support gave way," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note.

Cancellation Station: Weekly export sales of U.S. grains reported by the USDA mostly fell on the low side of trader expectations, due in large part to cancellations of previously announced purchases. For the week ended Nov. 3, sales of wheat totaled 322,500 metric tons for the 2022/23 marketing year, corn sales totaled 265,300 tons for 2022/23, and soybean sales tallied 794,800 tons for 2022/23.

INSIGHTS

Open Question: The USDA left its projections for grain export sales untouched in Wednesday's WASDE report from the USDA, leaving grain traders unsure of how to proceed amid a seeming slowdown in volumes being exported. "Traders will argue the USDA should have lowered demand estimates due to poor export sales, especially for corn," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading in a note. "It is a valid argument but the USDA tends to wait until January to make any major demand adjustments."

Stymied Benefit: Commodities with exposure to the Chinese economy have received recent support, on indications that China may begin to finally unwind its zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19. For soybeans though, such a reopening may have little effect, said Goldman Sachs in a note. "The net impact of a China reopening on U.S. fundamentals--grains derivatives are priced locally, not globally--is likely to be minimal, in our view," the firm said. Restaurant demand in China has been ebbing and flowing based on the size of Covid waves in the country, limiting the amount of pent-up demand there. Meanwhile, China has access to Latin American grain exports, which will allow them to obtain what they need more cheaply. A weaker dollar going forward is expected to have more of an impact on grains, the firm says.

Lower Rates: The rate for transporting grains via barges on the Mississippi River has been volatile in recent weeks, as the transportation industry struggles with lower water levels snarling traffic. However, for the week ended Nov. 8, the spot rate for shipping grains on the river fell 49% from the previous week, declining to $40.74 per ton. This is the lowest rate since the week of Sept. 20, the USDA says in its weekly Grain Transportation Report, and off 62% from the all-time high of $105.85 per ton reached in October. Recent rainfall in the Midwest has allowed river levels in some areas to rise enough to stabilize portions of the system, the USDA says. Even so, this week's rate remains 145% higher than it was at this time last year.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will be closed in observance of Veteran's Day on Friday. It will reopen on Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1519ET