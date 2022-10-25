Advanced search
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-10-24
839.50 USc   -1.32%
03:54pSoybeans Rise Amid Market Uncertainty -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
12:13pWheat futures slip to one-month low as soybeans advance
RE
12:12aSoybeans rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms
RE
Soybeans Rise Amid Market Uncertainty -- Daily Grain Highlights

10/25/2022 | 03:54pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais


--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.8% to $13.85 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, with traders generally following macro indicators as questions about the Black Sea grains corridor and the South American crop linger.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.4% to $6.86 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.7% to $8.37 1/2 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Hands Off: CBOT grain futures were mixed throughout the day. In general, fund traders have been reluctant to trade much volume with uncertainty swirling about the future of the Black Sea grain export corridor deal, as well as the back and forth of macro market indicators like the U.S. dollar index. "Gains remain modest, with few fund managers willing to build a lot of ownership with the dollar still relatively strong and the VIX still near 30," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note.

On Course: Winter wheat in the Midwest has been planted on par with the usual pace of the past five years, according to the USDA's Crop Progress report. The government says 79% of the U.S. winter wheat crop is planted, versus the average rate of 78%. The freshly planted crop is receiving some beneficial rains Tuesday through the rest of the week, which in turn pressured CBOT wheat futures.


INSIGHTS


Shrinking Exports: Agriculture giant ADM said the lower water levels in the Mississippi River will reduce soybean export volumes in North America this year. The low water, caused by a lack of rainfall earlier this year, has halted some commercial traffic down the river and sent prices to ship goods higher in recent weeks. ADM CEO Juan Luciano told analysts on a conference call that corn exports from North America will likely be delayed until the first quarter of 2023, but that South American crop exports will rise as a result, he said.

Eyes on the Rise: Daily ethanol production in the U.S. is predicted to rise in the EIA report this week--with analysts surveyed by Dow Jones forecasting daily production to land as high as 1.1 million barrels per day--which would be considerably more than the 1.02 million barrels per day reported last week. Meanwhile, inventories are expected to total anywhere from 21.34 million barrels to 21.99 million barrels.


AHEAD:


--Pilgrims Pride Corp. will release its third-quarter earnings report after the stock market opens on Wednesday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co. will release its third-quarter earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday.


Patrick Thomas contributed to this article.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1553ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.43% 1.14678 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.75% 0.73498 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.37% 681.75 End-of-day quote.14.88%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.58% 13360.48 Real-time Quote.10.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.84% 0.99657 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.012119 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.95% 0.57589 Delayed Quote.-15.73%
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION 2.05% 22.37 Delayed Quote.-22.62%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.70% 566.5634 Real-time Quote.14.88%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.80% 552.7538 Real-time Quote.4.87%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.39% 407.9 End-of-day quote.-0.73%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.32% 839.5 End-of-day quote.8.82%
