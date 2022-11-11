Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-10
802.75 USc   -0.46%
04:15pSoybeans Rise on Easing of Chinese Covid Policies -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:04pSoybean futures rise on China COVID curbs, weakening dollar
RE
11:58aSoybean futures rally on China easing COVID restrictions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Soybeans Rise on Easing of Chinese Covid Policies -- Daily Grain Highlights

11/11/2022 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


--Soybeans for January delivery rose 1.9%, to $14.50 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders showing optimism over China easing its strict Covid lockdown measures.

--Wheat for December delivery rose 1.3% to $8.13 3/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.7% to $6.58 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Potential Shift: CBOT grain futures took their cue from China, where the government has taken fresh steps to loosen its zero-Covid policies--inspiring hope that demand for commodities from the country will pick up. In response, many commodities turned higher, including crude oil and base metals. "This has commodity markets broadly bid as they have been waiting for a move away from Covid Zero," said Richard Buttenshaw of Marex, in a note. "Not exactly sure this is that move yet, but it is a good sign all the same."

Fundamentals at Play: Strong crush margins for soybeans, combined with China's easing of Covid restrictions helped lift soy futures. "The U.S. crush margins are incredible," said John Payne of Hedgepoint Global Markets. Mr. Payne told the WSJ that the strong crush margins combined with China's demand could lead to continued price increases. "I don't think the global economy is ready for it and it should cause a lot of inflation in both China as they rebuild supplies and [outside of] China as they compete for raw materials again," said Mr. Payne.


INSIGHT


Face to Face: Grain traders were tentative for most of the day, awaiting headlines on what's being discussed in a meeting between UN and Russian officials in Geneva--ahead of next week's deadline for renewing the Black Sea grains deal. "Few traders are willing to bet the intentions/actions of Russian President Putin regarding the Ukraine Grain Export Corridor and whether additional Ukraine ports can be added with the pact to be extended for a year," AgResource said in a note.

Risks on the Horizon: The UN is warning of significant risks to food security around the world, especially in poorer countries, as soaring food and fertilizer prices place further pressure on governments to secure supplies. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said in its latest report that the global food import bill is estimated to rise to an all-time high of $1.94 trillion in 2022, up 10% from last year, pushed higher by concerns around supply from war, climate change and economic instability. "Worryingly, many economically vulnerable countries are paying more while receiving less food," the UN FAO said in its Food Outlook report, referring to worsening conditions for importing countries.


AHEAD


--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.


Yusuf Khan contributed to this article.


Write to kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1614ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.78% 95.87 Delayed Quote.18.65%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.73% 653 End-of-day quote.10.11%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.53% 547.3684 Real-time Quote.11.17%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.00% 483.1743 Real-time Quote.13.80%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.90% 575.6818 Real-time Quote.8.42%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -3.18% 404.3 End-of-day quote.-1.85%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.46% 802.75 End-of-day quote.4.25%
WTI 3.00% 88.927 Delayed Quote.14.57%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
04:15pSoybeans Rise on Easing of Chinese Covid Policies -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:04pSoybean futures rise on China COVID curbs, weakening dollar
RE
11:58aSoybean futures rally on China easing COVID restrictions
RE
07:14aChina Eases Zero-Covid Rules as Economic Toll and Frustrations Mount -- Commodities Rou..
DJ
01:00aUkraine endgame could electrify world markets: Mike..
RE
11/10Wheat rises but set for biggest weekly loss in four months
RE
11/10Wheat rises but set for biggest weekly loss in four months
RE
11/10Ukrainian farmers turn to UN-supplied grain sleeves to save their business
RE
11/10Soybeans Fall on Weak Ag Export Sales -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
11/10Chicago grain, soybean futures slide on profit taking, slumping dollar
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral