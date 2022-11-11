Soybeans Rise on Easing of Chinese Covid Policies -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for January delivery rose 1.9%, to $14.50 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders showing optimism over China easing its strict Covid lockdown measures.

--Wheat for December delivery rose 1.3% to $8.13 3/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.7% to $6.58 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Potential Shift: CBOT grain futures took their cue from China, where the government has taken fresh steps to loosen its zero-Covid policies--inspiring hope that demand for commodities from the country will pick up. In response, many commodities turned higher, including crude oil and base metals. "This has commodity markets broadly bid as they have been waiting for a move away from Covid Zero," said Richard Buttenshaw of Marex, in a note. "Not exactly sure this is that move yet, but it is a good sign all the same."

Fundamentals at Play: Strong crush margins for soybeans, combined with China's easing of Covid restrictions helped lift soy futures. "The U.S. crush margins are incredible," said John Payne of Hedgepoint Global Markets. Mr. Payne told the WSJ that the strong crush margins combined with China's demand could lead to continued price increases. "I don't think the global economy is ready for it and it should cause a lot of inflation in both China as they rebuild supplies and [outside of] China as they compete for raw materials again," said Mr. Payne.

INSIGHT

Face to Face: Grain traders were tentative for most of the day, awaiting headlines on what's being discussed in a meeting between UN and Russian officials in Geneva--ahead of next week's deadline for renewing the Black Sea grains deal. "Few traders are willing to bet the intentions/actions of Russian President Putin regarding the Ukraine Grain Export Corridor and whether additional Ukraine ports can be added with the pact to be extended for a year," AgResource said in a note.

Risks on the Horizon: The UN is warning of significant risks to food security around the world, especially in poorer countries, as soaring food and fertilizer prices place further pressure on governments to secure supplies. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said in its latest report that the global food import bill is estimated to rise to an all-time high of $1.94 trillion in 2022, up 10% from last year, pushed higher by concerns around supply from war, climate change and economic instability. "Worryingly, many economically vulnerable countries are paying more while receiving less food," the UN FAO said in its Food Outlook report, referring to worsening conditions for importing countries.

AHEAD

--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

Yusuf Khan contributed to this article.

Write to kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1614ET