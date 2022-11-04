Advanced search
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-03
840.00 USc   -0.71%
Soybeans Rise on High Diesel Prices -- Daily Grain Highlights

11/04/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais


--Soybeans for January delivery rose 1.8% to $14.64 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as the outlook for higher diesel prices made renewable fuels like soybean oil more attractive.

--Wheat for December delivery rose 0.8%, to $8.50 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.2% to $6.82 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Fuel Source: CBOT soybean futures got a lift from soybean oil, thanks to an increased focus on high diesel prices as winter approaches, which has traders eyeing alternative fuels. The EIA reports this week that the average on-highway price for diesel fuel is $5.32 per gallon, $1.59 higher than this time last year. "The underlying increase in demand shows no sign of letting up, while it's anyone's guess when Russia's actions in Ukraine will come to an end and bring some sense of normalcy back to the oil markets," said Veronica Nigh of the American Farm Bureau Federation in a note.

Secondary Support: Also supporting soybeans and soy product were indications that China needs more soy. The Chinese government reported that commercial soybean stocks are down, falling to 3.64 million metric tons over the past week, down 38% from the five-year average for late October. One reason is the slowdown in exports leaving the U.S. due to the low-water levels on the Mississippi River. "China is expected to refill those reserves at some point," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note. "That would likely happen with cheaper Brazilian supplies over the coming year if Brazil were able to produce a normal yield this year on expanded acreage."

Volatile Course: Wheat trading on the CBOT was choppy. Geopolitical developments have been the main driver for volatile trading, specifically Russia's exit and then re-entry into the existing Black Sea grain export corridor deal. "The wheat markets have been experiencing a rollercoaster ride," said Commerzbank in a note. "We are sticking with our belief that prices will not lastingly drop back to their pre-war levels in the short term." The firm adds that Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to use the deal as political leverage keeps its future in doubt.


INSIGHTS


Stocks Expected to Build: Grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are forecasting that the USDA will report higher U.S. stockpiles for grains in its WASDE report, due out next week. According to traders surveyed, corn in the 2022/23 marketing year is expected to post the biggest uptick in stocks, with the USDA seen as moving that figure up 40 million bushels to 1.21 billion bushels. Soybean stocks are expected to rise 15 million bushels, and wheat stocks are seen ticking up 1 million bushels. World stocks are seen as a mixed bag, with soybean inventories expected to rise while corn and wheat stocks fall.

Holding Steady: Higher prices for grains in October helped to keep global food prices steady, despite declines in other staple food sectors such as meat and oils, according to the United Nations. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' food price index--a closely watched barometer of global food prices--averaged 135.9 points in October, marginally below its level in September, when prices stood at an index level of 136 points. Prices for food remain 2% above where they were a year ago. However, levels have fallen nearly 15% from the all-time high registered in March.


AHEAD:


-The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

-The USDA will release its initial tables of its outlook of U.S. agriculture until 2032 at 3 pm. Monday.

-The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

-Mosaic Co. will release its third quarter earnings report after the stock market closes on Monday.


Yusuf Khan contributed to this article


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1514ET

