  Homepage
  Futures
  United States
  Chicago Board Of Trade
  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  News
  Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2023-03-24
690.00 USc   +4.23%
12:34pU.S. Corn Inspections Fall Off
DJ
11:58aCorn slips from three-week high; wheat and soy edge higher
RE
11:51aICE Canola Midday: Funds Looking to Get Out of Shorts
DJ
U.S. Corn Inspections Fall Off

03/27/2023 | 12:34pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais


Export inspections for U.S. corn have declined significantly from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the USDA said that corn export inspections for the week ended March 23 totaled 666,325 metric tons, well down from 1.19 million tons in the previous week. For the full marketing year, corn inspections are now 37% behind last year's pace.

Meanwhile, soybean and wheat inspections are higher than the previous week, with soybeans totaling 888,707 tons and wheat totaling 392,484 tons.

Mexico was the leading destination for U.S. corn and wheat, while China was the leading destination for soybeans.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT are higher in trading, with most-active corn futures up 0.3%, soybeans up 0.9%, and wheat up 1.7%.


To see related data, search "USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1233ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.02% 644.5 End-of-day quote.-5.23%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.51% 533.7461 Real-time Quote.-5.23%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.82% 571.7116 Real-time Quote.-6.28%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.53% 445 End-of-day quote.-6.98%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.23% 690 End-of-day quote.-13.07%
