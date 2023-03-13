U.S. Corn and Soybean Inspections Rise

By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections for both U.S. corn and soybeans have turned higher this week, the Agriculture Department said.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the USDA said that corn export inspections totaled 999,388 metric tons for the week ended March 9, up from 933,312 tons last week. Soybean inspections totaled 618,803 tons for the week, up from 552,388 tons the previous week.

Soybean inspections are now 2.5% higher than this time last year, the USDA said, totaling 43.33 million tons. Meanwhile, corn inspections remain well behind this time last year, down 37.1% to 16.32 million tons.

Wheat inspections were small for the week, totaling 249,017 tons, versus 341,087 tons the previous week.

Japan was the leading destination for U.S. corn, while Mexico was the leading destination for U.S. wheat and China was the leading destination for soybeans.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT are mixed in trading, with most-active corn futures down 0.5%, soybeans down 0.6%, and wheat up 1.1%.

