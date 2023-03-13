Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2023-03-10
666.75 USc   +2.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

U.S. Corn and Soybean Inspections Rise

03/13/2023 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


Export inspections for both U.S. corn and soybeans have turned higher this week, the Agriculture Department said.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the USDA said that corn export inspections totaled 999,388 metric tons for the week ended March 9, up from 933,312 tons last week. Soybean inspections totaled 618,803 tons for the week, up from 552,388 tons the previous week.

Soybean inspections are now 2.5% higher than this time last year, the USDA said, totaling 43.33 million tons. Meanwhile, corn inspections remain well behind this time last year, down 37.1% to 16.32 million tons.

Wheat inspections were small for the week, totaling 249,017 tons, versus 341,087 tons the previous week.

Japan was the leading destination for U.S. corn, while Mexico was the leading destination for U.S. wheat and China was the leading destination for soybeans.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT are mixed in trading, with most-active corn futures down 0.5%, soybeans down 0.6%, and wheat up 1.1%.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


To see related data, search "USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1221ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.33% 626.75 End-of-day quote.-8.00%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.61% 506.0887 Real-time Quote.-9.03%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.63% 594.4411 Real-time Quote.-1.12%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.06% 499.2 End-of-day quote.4.24%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.03% 666.75 End-of-day quote.-15.81%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1

- No features available -

More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish