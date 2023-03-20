U.S. Grain Inspections Rise

By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections for U.S. grains were higher across the board for the week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the USDA said corn export inspections for the week ended March 16 totaled 1.19 million metric tons, up from 1.02 million tons last week. Soybean inspections totaled 716,618 tons for the week, up from 633,367 tons last week, and wheat totaled 374,224 tons, up from 256,901 tons last week.

Corn inspections remain 36% behind last year's pace, while soybean inspections are 3% higher and wheat inspections are nearly 2% behind.

China was the leading destination for soybeans and wheat, while Mexico was the leading destination for corn.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT are mixed in trading, with most-active corn futures down 0.3%, soybeans virtually unchanged, and wheat down 1.1%.

