  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2023-03-17
709.25 USc   +1.47%
11:44aU.S. Grain Inspections Rise
DJ
09:40aUBS, Credit Suisse Deal Fails to Stem Oil Losses -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
03/19Wheat falls 1.3%, corn down as Black Sea grain export deal extended
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Grain Inspections Rise

03/20/2023 | 11:44am EDT
By Kirk Maltais


Export inspections for U.S. grains were higher across the board for the week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the USDA said corn export inspections for the week ended March 16 totaled 1.19 million metric tons, up from 1.02 million tons last week. Soybean inspections totaled 716,618 tons for the week, up from 633,367 tons last week, and wheat totaled 374,224 tons, up from 256,901 tons last week.

Corn inspections remain 36% behind last year's pace, while soybean inspections are 3% higher and wheat inspections are nearly 2% behind.

China was the leading destination for soybeans and wheat, while Mexico was the leading destination for corn.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT are mixed in trading, with most-active corn futures down 0.3%, soybeans virtually unchanged, and wheat down 1.1%.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


To see related data, search "USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1143ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.32% 634.75 End-of-day quote.-6.52%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.20% 522.6006 Real-time Quote.-6.52%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.58% 589.8753 Real-time Quote.-3.12%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.81% 465.4 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.47% 709.25 End-of-day quote.-10.29%
