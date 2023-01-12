Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2023-01-11
739.00 USc   +1.09%
12:17pU.S. winter wheat seedings seen at 36.950 million acres, 8-year high - USDA
RE
12:02pICE Canola Futures Position Higher Ahead of USDA Reports
DJ
11:00aMild spell leaves EU grain crops at risk from cold snap
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. winter wheat seedings seen at 36.950 million acres, 8-year high - USDA

01/12/2023 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat plantings for the crop to be harvested in 2023 rose to 36.950 million acres, up 11% from the 33.271 million acres seeded in 2022 and the highest in eight years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday.

Seedings of hard red winter (HRW) wheat, the largest class of the winter crop, were expected to rise 10% to 25.3 million acres, while soft red winter (SRW) wheat acres were seen up 20% at 7.9 million, the USDA said. White winter wheat plantings were pegged at 3.73 million acres, up 3%.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, projected total winter wheat seedings at 34.485 million acres, including 23.824 million HRW acres, 6.890 million SRW acres and 3.631 million white winter wheat acres. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)


© Reuters 2023
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
12:17pU.S. winter wheat seedings seen at 36.950 million acres, 8-year high - USDA
RE
12:02pICE Canola Futures Position Higher Ahead of USDA Reports
DJ
11:00aMild spell leaves EU grain crops at risk from cold snap
RE
08:03aIndia's Dec retail inflation eases to 5.72% y/y
RE
01/11Chinese Grain Purchases Estimated to Reach 400 Million Tonnes in 2022
MT
01/11Soybeans hit one-week high on Argentine dryness; wheat dips
RE
01/11Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Rise; China's Inflation A..
DJ
01/11Soybeans rise for second session on Argentine dryness; wheat dips
RE
01/11Narrow U.S. corn crop guesses may be biggest market threat on Thursday -Braun
RE
01/11Rabobank seeks to shake up Canadian farm lending, eyes 10-15% market share
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish