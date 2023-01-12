U.S. winter wheat seedings seen at 36.950 million acres, 8-year high - USDA

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat plantings for the
crop to be harvested in 2023 rose to 36.950 million acres, up
11% from the 33.271 million acres seeded in 2022 and the highest
in eight years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said
on Thursday.
Seedings of hard red winter (HRW) wheat, the largest class
of the winter crop, were expected to rise 10% to 25.3 million
acres, while soft red winter (SRW) wheat acres were seen up 20%
at 7.9 million, the USDA said. White winter wheat plantings were
pegged at 3.73 million acres, up 3%.
Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, projected total
winter wheat seedings at 34.485 million acres, including 23.824
million HRW acres, 6.890 million SRW acres and 3.631 million
white winter wheat acres.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)