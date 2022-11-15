Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-14
818.50 USc   +0.58%
05:58aUkraine sets out plan to export more grain to poor countries
RE
05:42aAnalysis-Ukraine's sparse wheat plantings sow further trouble for global food security
RE
11/14India's cenbank likely to go for smaller rate hikes as inflation eases -analysts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine sets out plan to export more grain to poor countries

11/15/2022 | 05:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine wants to feed at least 5 million more people facing acute food shortages by the end of next spring under proposals set out by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the Group of 20 nations on Tuesday, a senior aide said.

Zelenskiy also told a G20 summit that a U.N.-brokered deal that has eased a Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports should be extended indefinitely and include two more ports - Mykolaiv and Olvia.

Three ports are already included in the U.N.-brokered deal, which Zelenskiy said had enabled Ukraine to export more than 10 million tonnes of food products since July. The deal is set to expire on Nov. 19 and talks are under way on extending it.

"The right to food is a fundamental right of every person in the world," Zelenskiy said in a video address to G20 leaders gathered in Bali.

Setting out what he called the "Grain from Ukraine" plan, he urged all countries to join "our initiative to help the poorest with food".

Ukraine is one of the world's largest grain exporters and the sea blockade following Russia's invasion of the country in February contributed to a global food crisis.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of Ukraine's presidential staff, said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukraine would set aside a portion of harvested wheat for partner countries to purchase on behalf of African countries on the brink of famine.

"The programme envisages providing grain to at least 5 million people by the end of spring 2023," he wrote, adding that it would be implemented in partnership with the World Food Programme.

"We will not give the Russians any opportunity to create a Holodomor 2.0," Yermak added, referring to the death by starvation of millions of people in what was then Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s.

He said a ship carrying 27,000 tonnes of wheat had already left for Ethiopia as part of the programme and in coordination with the German government.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Dan Peleschuk


© Reuters 2022
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
05:58aUkraine sets out plan to export more grain to poor countries
RE
05:42aAnalysis-Ukraine's sparse wheat plantings sow further trouble for global food security
RE
11/14India's cenbank likely to go for smaller rate hikes as inflation eases -analysts
RE
11/14Wheat drops on rising odds of Ukraine export deal extension, corn down
RE
11/14Wheat rises for 3rd session on strong demand, market eyes Russia-Ukraine deal
RE
11/14Funds downvote CBOT wheat and corn despite thin global supplies -Braun
RE
11/14Wheat Rises as Traders Await Fate of Black Sea Deal -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
11/14Soybeans, corn end lower as crude oil sags; wheat firms
RE
11/14Cotton set for worst day since October on dollar rebound
RE
11/14USDA: Soybean, Wheat Shipments Fall, but Corn Shipments Climb
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral