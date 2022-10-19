Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-10-18
851.25 USc   -1.13%
03:38pWheat Declines as U.S. Dollar Climbs -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:36pU.S. wheat, corn weak on export concerns; soybeans end firm
RE
12:52pU.S. wheat, corn, soy futures weak with export demand in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat Declines as U.S. Dollar Climbs -- Daily Grain Highlights

10/19/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


--Wheat for December delivery fell 1% to $8.41 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, reacting to the U.S. dollar rising and not showing much movement from Russia's escalating fighting in Ukraine.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.4% to $6.78 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $13.72 1/2 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


No Additional Premium: Although the declaration of martial law in four regions of Ukraine claimed by Russia appears to signal heightened hostilities in the ongoing war between the two nations, grain traders didn't appear keen to add risk premium onto wheat futures. Grain traders appear more tied to what happens with the Black Sea export corridor, said AgResource in a note. "The corridor works until it doesn't," said the firm. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is higher and outside markets are generally lower, also pressuring wheat futures.

Looking Elsewhere: Grain traders are concerned that issues affecting export demand for U.S. grains--including a high dollar and issues with barge transportation on the Mississippi River--have buying nations like China seeking other sources for their needs. "Chinese cash sources note that they have purchased more than 20 cargoes of soybeans on Monday and Tuesday," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note. "It's not yet known how many of those cargoes came from the U.S. market, but we know that some came from South America, as has been the case lately amid high barge freight rates on the Mississippi River."


INSIGHTS


Higher Volume: Following a spurt of flash sales of U.S. soybeans to China reported by the USDA last week, grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are expecting the upcoming weekly report to reflect a higher volume. They are forecasting soybean export sales to land between 800,000 metric tons and 2.5 million tons, versus a total of 724,400 tons reported last week. Corn and wheat export sales are also expected to turn up, according to surveyed traders--with corn seen going as high as 700,000 tons and wheat to as much as 500,000 tons.

Big Gain: Daily U.S. production of ethanol jumped in the past week, climbing back over 1 million barrels per day for the first time since August. In its latest report, the EIA said that daily production of ethanol for the week ended Oct. 14 rose to 1.016 million barrels per day. That's up 84,000 barrels from last week's 932,000 barrels per day, and lands well outside of forecasts by analysts surveyed by Dow Jones. Ethanol inventories fell back slightly, the EIA also reported, with stocks at 21.84 million barrels, versus 21.86 million barrels last week. Analysts were expecting inventories to land anywhere from 21.76 million barrels to 22.01 million barrels.


AHEAD:


--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Livestock Slaughter report at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

--Railroad freight provider CSX Corp. will release its third-quarter earnings report after the stock market closes on Thursday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1537ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.26% 681.75 End-of-day quote.14.79%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.07% 174.875 End-of-day quote.4.76%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.42% 148.5 End-of-day quote.6.28%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.40% 559.9587 Real-time Quote.15.21%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.05% 548.9821 Real-time Quote.3.99%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.14% 402.2 End-of-day quote.-2.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.23% 61.85 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.13% 851.25 End-of-day quote.10.22%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
03:38pWheat Declines as U.S. Dollar Climbs -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:36pU.S. wheat, corn weak on export concerns; soybeans end firm
RE
12:52pU.S. wheat, corn, soy futures weak with export demand in focus
RE
06:49aRussia plans grain export quota at 25.5 mln T for Feb 15-June 30
RE
06:11aTunisia's cereals imports in first nine months of 2022 up 45.5% to $1 bln
RE
06:11aTunisia's imports of cereals in the first nine months of 2022 ri…
RE
03:34aUK Inflation Returns to Double Digits in September as Food Price Surge Bites
MT
10/18Corn firms from near two-week low, but demand concerns cap gains
RE
10/18Corn ticks higher from near two-week low, demand concerns cap gains
RE
10/18More to Ukraine's recent grain export success than meets the eye -Braun
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral