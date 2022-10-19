Wheat Declines as U.S. Dollar Climbs -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery fell 1% to $8.41 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, reacting to the U.S. dollar rising and not showing much movement from Russia's escalating fighting in Ukraine.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.4% to $6.78 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $13.72 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

No Additional Premium: Although the declaration of martial law in four regions of Ukraine claimed by Russia appears to signal heightened hostilities in the ongoing war between the two nations, grain traders didn't appear keen to add risk premium onto wheat futures. Grain traders appear more tied to what happens with the Black Sea export corridor, said AgResource in a note. "The corridor works until it doesn't," said the firm. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is higher and outside markets are generally lower, also pressuring wheat futures.

Looking Elsewhere: Grain traders are concerned that issues affecting export demand for U.S. grains--including a high dollar and issues with barge transportation on the Mississippi River--have buying nations like China seeking other sources for their needs. "Chinese cash sources note that they have purchased more than 20 cargoes of soybeans on Monday and Tuesday," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note. "It's not yet known how many of those cargoes came from the U.S. market, but we know that some came from South America, as has been the case lately amid high barge freight rates on the Mississippi River."

INSIGHTS

Higher Volume: Following a spurt of flash sales of U.S. soybeans to China reported by the USDA last week, grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are expecting the upcoming weekly report to reflect a higher volume. They are forecasting soybean export sales to land between 800,000 metric tons and 2.5 million tons, versus a total of 724,400 tons reported last week. Corn and wheat export sales are also expected to turn up, according to surveyed traders--with corn seen going as high as 700,000 tons and wheat to as much as 500,000 tons.

Big Gain: Daily U.S. production of ethanol jumped in the past week, climbing back over 1 million barrels per day for the first time since August. In its latest report, the EIA said that daily production of ethanol for the week ended Oct. 14 rose to 1.016 million barrels per day. That's up 84,000 barrels from last week's 932,000 barrels per day, and lands well outside of forecasts by analysts surveyed by Dow Jones. Ethanol inventories fell back slightly, the EIA also reported, with stocks at 21.84 million barrels, versus 21.86 million barrels last week. Analysts were expecting inventories to land anywhere from 21.76 million barrels to 22.01 million barrels.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Livestock Slaughter report at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

--Railroad freight provider CSX Corp. will release its third-quarter earnings report after the stock market closes on Thursday.

