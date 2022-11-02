Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-01
898.50 USc   +1.84%
02:23pU.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
RE
08:26aRussia Says It Will Rejoin Ukraine Grain-Export Deal -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
08:00aMondelez International Forecasts Growth in Full-Year Sales, Earnings as Demand for Snack Foods Stays Strong Amid Higher Prices
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat Falls After Russia Returns to Export Deal -- Daily Grain Highlights

11/02/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


--Wheat for December delivery fell 6.3%, to $8.46 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, after it was confirmed that Russia would rejoin the Black Sea export corridor deal after previously stepping away from it.

--Corn for December delivery fell 1.5% to $6.87 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for January delivery rose 0.4%, to $14.54 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Reprising Their Role: CBOT grain futures were jolted in morning pre-market trading, with wheat in particular selling hard on indications of Russia rejoining the Black Sea grain export corridor deal after previously declaring its exit from it. The Wall Street Journal reports that assurances from Ukraine that it wouldn't use the corridor to attack Russian forces helped end Russia's suspended involvement, and that vessels are soon to resume their previously scheduled travel. Grain traders say they are now looking at volumes being shipped from Ukrainian ports to see if they stay consistent.

Regional Instability: Corn and wheat futures on the CBOT were pressured by Russia's return to the Black Sea export corridor deal, but soybean futures were instead supported by turmoil in Brazil following the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for President - with supporters of his opponent Jair Bolsonaro blocking major roads in protest of 'Lula's' victory. "It's likely that markets are putting in a premium given the unrest in Brazil," said Jake Hanley of Teucrium. However, the current unrest isn't expected to be a lasting source of support for soybeans, Mr. Hanley told the WSJ. "It's growing season in Brazil, not export season," he said.


INSIGHTS


Open Question: Even with Russia opting back into the existing grain export corridor deal with Ukraine, whether or not Russia will extend the deal later this month remains unknown. "Still a lot of uncertainty as to whether this new agreement will hold when military hostilities continue unchecked," Joel Karlin of Western Milling told the WSJ. "It is now back in guessing mode as to whether there will be an extension or not." Traders expect that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the looming end to the deal as leverage in negotiations, including those at the G20 Summit in Bali later this month.

Steady Sailing: Daily production and Inventories of ethanol in the U.S. made only marginal moves in the past week, with production returning to a level last seen in July. In its latest weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that daily production of U.S. ethanol rose to 1.04 million barrels per day for the week ended October 28. This is up from 1.033 million barrels per day reported last week, and highest since late July. The total fell short of estimates from analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week - who had forecast production to rise to as high as 1.057 million barrels per day. Ethanol inventories inched back for the week, with stocks totaling 22.23 million barrels, down from 22.29 million barrels last week.


AHEAD


--Zoetis Inc. will release its third-quarter earnings report before the stock market opens on Thursday.

--Ethanol producer Green Plains Inc. will release its third- quarter earnings report before the stock market opens on Thursday.

--Nutrien Ltd. will release its third-quarter earnings report before the stock market opens on Thursday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--Corteva Inc. will release its third-quarter earnings report after the stock market closes on Thursday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1510ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.76% 696.75 End-of-day quote.17.61%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CORTEVA, INC. 0.61% 67.475 Delayed Quote.41.94%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.63% 5.0702 Delayed Quote.-19.27%
GREEN PLAINS INC. -2.84% 28.24 Delayed Quote.-16.34%
NUTRIEN LTD. -1.40% 115.11 Delayed Quote.22.95%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.61% 566.7698 Real-time Quote.17.61%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.47% 577.4683 Real-time Quote.8.10%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.82% 424.6 End-of-day quote.3.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.70% 60.7 Delayed Quote.-18.60%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.84% 898.5 End-of-day quote.17.09%
ZOETIS -1.49% 150.5299 Delayed Quote.-37.42%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
02:23pU.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
RE
08:26aRussia Says It Will Rejoin Ukraine Grain-Export Deal -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
08:00aMondelez International Forecasts Growth in Full-Year Sales, Earnings as Demand for Snac..
MT
07:39aU.S. wheat slumps 6% after Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
RE
06:41aThai meat producer Betagro shares slide 9% on debut
RE
06:00aU.S. corn farmers wary of vomitoxin, latest stress on global grain supplies
RE
04:51aUkraine grain exports down near 32% so far this season, ministry says
RE
11/01Soybeans rise to near six-week top on Brazilian supply concerns
RE
11/01Zelenskiy demands firmer defence of Ukraine grains export corridor
RE
11/01Soybeans Higher on Global Developments -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral