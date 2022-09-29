Wheat Falls Ahead of USDA Stocks Report - Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.9% to $9.00 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, sliding ahead of the USDA's quarterly grain stocks report due out Friday.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.2% to $6.70 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $14.11 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Getting Ready: Grain traders were cautious ahead of the USDA's quarterly stocks report. These figures are expected to give traders a more current idea of what old-crop inventories look like, setting the stage for what's needed out of this year's harvest. "The quarterly report has the potential to cause big surprises and price moves," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading in a note. "The reason being is the trade has a hard time tracking feed demand." Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast corn stocks at 1.5 billion bushels, soybeans at 247 million bushels, and wheat at 1.79 billion bushels.

Taking a Breather: Grain futures were mixed in trading, with a downturn in the U.S. dollar index providing some support for futures. However, traders were cautious about jumping on commodities. "Although the US dollar endured a bout of profit taking yesterday, there is no indication that the greenback is ready to give up on its bullish trend," said AgResource in a note.

Snapped Streak: Strength in soybean oil futures on the CBOT helped provide support for soybeans - with most-active soyoil futures closing up 2.7%. Much of this strength stems from Asian palm oil futures, which snapped a five-day losing streak on the Malaysian market. This upturn was attributed to traders seeing a buying opportunity, as well as crude oil prices being higher at the time. Crude oil futures fell later in the session.

INSIGHTS

Steadily Sinking: Steep drops in daily ethanol production reported by the EIA in recent weeks has some traders questioning whether or not the USDA will be forced to reconsider its expectations for domestic corn consumption in future WASDE reports. "Several factors are contributing to the rather weak production rates of late, including the poor margin structure, limited old crop supplies until harvest picks up and seasonal maintenance downtime," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage in a note. "The rather weak ethanol production rates likely are getting the attention of the USDA ahead of the October 12th WASDE report."

Above Targets: Weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans rose above the estimates of traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week, while corn and wheat sales fell within expected ranges. For the week ended September 22, sales of soybeans totaled just over 1 million metric tons for the 2022/23 marketing year. China was the leading buyer, purchasing 548,700 tons. Traders surveyed had forecast soybean sales to land anywhere between 275,000 tons and 850,000 tons.

AHEAD:

-The USDA will release its quarterly Grain Stocks report at noon ET Friday.

-The USDA will release its monthly Agricultural Prices report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

