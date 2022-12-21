Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-12-20
749.75 USc   +0.17%
03:16pWheat climbs on winterkill worries; corn soy firm on South American dryness
RE
03:14pWheat Futures Climb Amid Cold and Wind -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01:19pFactbox-Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat Futures Climb Amid Cold and Wind -- Daily Grain Highlights

12/21/2022 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


--Wheat for March delivery rose 2.3% to $7.67 1/2 a bushel Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade as already reduced crops faced more challenges due to a strong and windy cold front.

--Soybeans for January delivery gained 0.2% to $14.81 a bushel.

--Corn for March delivery climbed 1.6% to $6.62 1/4 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Small Crop Gets Smaller: Grains investors felt freezing conditions across much of the U.S. could further strain crops. With only a handful of trading days left this year, analysts said the futures' gains were also driven by investors wanting to buy into the market before the new year. "The cold weather could produce some Winterkill in U.S. production areas to make a small crop even smaller," said Jack Scoville at Price Futures in a research note. "Temperatures will be very cold and blizzard conditions are forecast due to high winds blowing the snow and probably the ground into the atmosphere." Scoville noted, however, that demand for U.S. wheat in international markets has been a disappointment all year and currently is hindered by "aggressive offers from Russia" and low prices. "The demand for U.S. Wheat still needs to show up, and there is still not enough demand news to help support futures," he said.

Precipitation Lacking: While the sub-freezing conditions this week could damage crops, the near-term weather forecasts are also price-supportive on another level, as the low temperatures aren't bringing a whole lot of precipitation with them. "Weather models are now predicting less than expected snow accumulations across the Great Plains and Midwest for today into Saturday," said Terry Reilly at Futures International. "The jet stream may now keep the bulk of the rain bias southern U.S. The morning weather forecast turned slightly unfavorable for the U.S. Great Plains."


INSIGHTS


Hedging Crops: Craig Turner at StoneX offered some ideas for protection against any sort of collapse in corn or other agricultural markets. "Farmers are spending more money on inputs this year and they need prices to stay high for their profit margins. With December 2023 corn now trading at $6.00, we are looking at the new crop short dated May $5.50 puts for 6.5 cents or less," he said. "This gets us through South American weather, the January WASDE report, the Ag Forum and March planting intentions....If the market does not collapse due to record South American production or a massive amount of corn acres, then we'll get more aggressive with new crop sales." Turner said it's the same idea for soybeans. "Input costs are high and if South America has a big crop and the U.S. plants 88+ million acres of soybeans, the market could break below $13."


AHEAD


--The USDA is due to release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday.

--The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly Cold Storage Report at 3 p.m. EST Thursday.

--The USDA is due to release its monthly livestock slaughter report at 3 p.m. EST Thursday.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1513ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.73% 652 End-of-day quote.9.90%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.88% 183.7 End-of-day quote.9.12%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -0.19% 154.975 End-of-day quote.11.15%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.57% 546.7492 Real-time Quote.9.10%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.32% 589.3791 Real-time Quote.9.28%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.58% 451.7 End-of-day quote.9.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.13% 71.42 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 749.75 End-of-day quote.-2.89%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
03:16pWheat climbs on winterkill worries; corn soy firm on South American dryness
RE
03:14pWheat Futures Climb Amid Cold and Wind -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01:19pFactbox-Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?
RE
01:16pWheat up on winterkill threat; South American dry weather lifts corn, soy
RE
12:02pUkrainian minister sees big fall in 2022 corn harvest, smaller corn area in 2023
RE
12:02pUkraine 2022/23 wheat exportable surplus seen at 16.3 million to…
RE
12:02pUkraine may increase 2023 sunflower area by 'millions' of hectar…
RE
08:05aSouth Africa 2022 wheat harvest forecast 1.6% lower than last year
RE
06:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise Ahead of F..
DJ
06:17aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Up Ahead of Likely U.S Gains
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish