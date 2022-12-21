Wheat Futures Climb Amid Cold and Wind -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Dan Molinski

--Wheat for March delivery rose 2.3% to $7.67 1/2 a bushel Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade as already reduced crops faced more challenges due to a strong and windy cold front.

--Soybeans for January delivery gained 0.2% to $14.81 a bushel.

--Corn for March delivery climbed 1.6% to $6.62 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Small Crop Gets Smaller: Grains investors felt freezing conditions across much of the U.S. could further strain crops. With only a handful of trading days left this year, analysts said the futures' gains were also driven by investors wanting to buy into the market before the new year. "The cold weather could produce some Winterkill in U.S. production areas to make a small crop even smaller," said Jack Scoville at Price Futures in a research note. "Temperatures will be very cold and blizzard conditions are forecast due to high winds blowing the snow and probably the ground into the atmosphere." Scoville noted, however, that demand for U.S. wheat in international markets has been a disappointment all year and currently is hindered by "aggressive offers from Russia" and low prices. "The demand for U.S. Wheat still needs to show up, and there is still not enough demand news to help support futures," he said.

Precipitation Lacking: While the sub-freezing conditions this week could damage crops, the near-term weather forecasts are also price-supportive on another level, as the low temperatures aren't bringing a whole lot of precipitation with them. "Weather models are now predicting less than expected snow accumulations across the Great Plains and Midwest for today into Saturday," said Terry Reilly at Futures International. "The jet stream may now keep the bulk of the rain bias southern U.S. The morning weather forecast turned slightly unfavorable for the U.S. Great Plains."

INSIGHTS

Hedging Crops: Craig Turner at StoneX offered some ideas for protection against any sort of collapse in corn or other agricultural markets. "Farmers are spending more money on inputs this year and they need prices to stay high for their profit margins. With December 2023 corn now trading at $6.00, we are looking at the new crop short dated May $5.50 puts for 6.5 cents or less," he said. "This gets us through South American weather, the January WASDE report, the Ag Forum and March planting intentions....If the market does not collapse due to record South American production or a massive amount of corn acres, then we'll get more aggressive with new crop sales." Turner said it's the same idea for soybeans. "Input costs are high and if South America has a big crop and the U.S. plants 88+ million acres of soybeans, the market could break below $13."

AHEAD

--The USDA is due to release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday.

--The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly Cold Storage Report at 3 p.m. EST Thursday.

--The USDA is due to release its monthly livestock slaughter report at 3 p.m. EST Thursday.

