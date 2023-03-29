Wheat Futures Climb on Russian Uncertainty -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for May delivery rose 0.7%, to $7.04 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with traders adding risk premium to futures in response to major trading firms pulling out of Russia.

--Soybeans for May delivery rose 0.7% to $14.77 1/4 a bushel.

--Corn for May delivery rose 0.5% to $6.50 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Out of Step: Wheat futures were supported by major trader firms Cargill and Viterra planning to stop trading Russian grains. In a statement provided to the Wall Street Journal, Cargill said the decision to stop its operations in Russia stemmed from the war in Ukraine. The injection of uncertainty drove wheat up. "In my opinion it is either Russia forcing them out to consolidate control over their own grain exports or Russia is demanding too much from the multinational grain exporters and they have decided to throw in the towel," said Craig Turner of StoneX in a note. Viterra didn't respond to a request for comment.

Setting the Stage: Grain traders continued to get their books in order Wednesday, ahead of the release of the annual Prospective Plantings report from the USDA on Friday. Analysts are forecasting the outlook for corn and soybeans acreage to rise. As a result, rallies seen in grains continued into today. "Most of what we are seeing is positioning ahead of the USDA reports, but also month and quarter end," said Karl Setzer of Mid-Co Commodities.

Dry Spell: The Southern Plains and areas of the Midwest continue to struggle with exceptional drought in some locations, which is increasingly catching the attention of grain traders. "Risk today is centered on winter wheat and rising odds that yields in the Southern Plains drop 10% to 20% below trend," said AgResource in a note. "Snow cover in the Northern Plains and exceptional drought in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas are threats to seeding and seeding dates."

INSIGHT

Pushing for Growth: U.S. farmers are increasingly seeing corn as the more-profitable choice versus soybeans this year - something that may be reflected in Friday's Prospective Plantings report from the USDA. "Farmers around the Corn Belt are anticipating a big year with corn, especially with improving soil moisture in corn-deficit areas while cash prices remain strong with corn to ethanol use," said Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group in a note. Mr. Flynn also highlights that farmers see corn basis prices as more attractive than soybean basis, and that the USDA has reported strong corn export sales recently.

Drop Off: Ethanol inventories in the U.S. pulled back, according to the EIA. The agency said inventories were at 25.53 million barrels for the week ended March 24. That's down from more than 26 million barrels recorded the previous week by the EIA. Traders had expected inventories to land anywhere from 25.99 million barrels to 26.21 million barrels.

AHEAD

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its quarterly hogs and pigs report at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its quarterly grain stocks report at noon ET Friday.

--The USDA will release its annual prospective planting report at noon ET Friday.

--The USDA will release its monthly agricultural prices report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

