Wheat Futures Gain After Arctic Blast -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Dan Molinski

-- Wheat's most-active March contract rose 1.4% to $7.85 1/2 a bushel Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade as the extreme cold may have further tightened domestic supplies.

-- Corn's March contract climbed 1.2% to $6.82 1/2 a bushel.

-- The soybean contract for March was 1.7% higher at $15.14 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wheat Wrecked: "The cold weather could have produced some Winterkill in US production areas to make a small crop even smaller. Temperatures were very cold and blizzard conditions were reported farther north due to high winds blowing the snow and probably the ground into the atmosphere," said Jack Scoville at Price Futures. Still, he adds: "the demand for US wheat in international markets has been a disappointment all year and currently is hindered by low prices and aggressive offers from Russia. Ukraine is also looking for new business for its crops and Russia is aggressive in the world market as it looks for cash to fund the war. The demand for US wheat still needs to show up."

Jumping Soybeans: "Beans were up from the get-go, supported by talk of lower Argentine crop estimates that pushed meal values up," said Marex Capital in a note. "The weather forecasts for Brazil still have plenty of rain from the northwest to the east central areas ... There is also talk that Uruguay is having dryness problems with its beans, but the Argentine weather forecasts were incrementally wetter this morning."

INSIGHT

Moisture Needed: A quick warm-up after the weekend's relatively short and somewhat dry blast of Arctic air may not be a great combination for crops. "Warmer temperatures returned to the US Great Plains, melting some of the snow coverage," said Terry Reilly at Futures International in a research note. "While beneficial for the northern and central growing areas, the lack of soil moisture for the southern Great Plains, such as Oklahoma and Texas, is still a concern for spring winter wheat establishment."

AHEAD

-- The EIA is scheduled to release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 11 a.m. EST Thursday.

-- The USDA is due to release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EST Friday.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1527ET