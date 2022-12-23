Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-12-22
761.00 USc   -0.88%
03:16pWheat Futures Higher as Polar Vortex Damages Crops -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
12:47pFreezing temps threaten U.S. wheat, lifting prices
RE
07:51aIndia 'deeply engaged' in developing GM seeds for 13 crops
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat Futures Higher as Polar Vortex Damages Crops -- Daily Grain Highlights

12/23/2022 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


--Wheat for March delivery gained 1.6% to $7.74 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as freezing temperatures from the polar vortex damaged winter wheat crops that lack snow cover.

--Soybeans for March delivery rose 0.9% at $14.85 3/4 a bushel.

--Corn for March delivery edged 0.8% higher to $6.66 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Arctic Blast: Colder-than-usual weather in the Midwest is provoking winter kill of wheat crops, which typically have better snow cover at this point of the year, although the effect of the chill is likely to be limited, according to DTN. "The cold blast does not last long though with temperatures moderating over the weekend and warming above normal next week," the research service said.

Getting in Order: Grain traders spent the day getting their books in order ahead of Christmas. The Chicago Board of Trade is closed Monday in observance of the holiday. "The weather uncertainty in South America along with the potential for more disruption in the Black Sea region has traders uneasy about pressing short positions ahead of the weekend," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage in a note.


INSIGHTS


Volatile Period: A low volume of trading through the holiday season combined with a flurry of end-of-month data expected to be negative is likely to keep commodity prices choppy through the rest of the year, Capital Economics said in a note. "The only data release of note for commodity markets is the China December manufacturing PMIs, which are likely to show a further deterioration," the firm said. Commodity prices are expected to stay on the decline in trading through the first quarter of the year, amid recession concerns as major commodity-consumer China battles higher rates of Covid-19 infections.

Poor Condition: The progress of planting crops in Argentina remains behind its usual pace, according to data from the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange. According to the exchange, in addition to the slower pace of planting, the conditions of the crops in the ground are worse than in previous years, with 15% of corn in good-or-excellent condition and 12% of soybeans in that condition, versus 76% and 71%, respectively, at this time last year. "The weather outlook remains dry for Argentina - not totally dry, but much below levels needed to support good crop development," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note.


AHEAD


--The USDA and CBOT will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday.

-The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1515ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.34% 660 End-of-day quote.11.34%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.32% 185.6069 Delayed Quote.58.37%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.87% 550.0516 Real-time Quote.11.63%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.85% 589.3791 Real-time Quote.10.85%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.05% 451.2 End-of-day quote.10.76%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.17% 174.82 Delayed Quote.69.71%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.88% 761 End-of-day quote.-0.39%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
03:16pWheat Futures Higher as Polar Vortex Damages Crops -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
12:47pFreezing temps threaten U.S. wheat, lifting prices
RE
07:51aIndia 'deeply engaged' in developing GM seeds for 13 crops
RE
06:43aFrost damage fears for U.S. crops lift wheat prices
RE
12/22Soybeans rise, improved Argentina weather limits gains
RE
12/22Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall on Concerns Over Pol..
DJ
12/22Soybeans face weekly decline on improved Argentina weather
RE
12/22Soybeans ease on South American rainfall; wheat, corn near even
RE
12/22Soybean Futures Fall -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
12/22Desjardins Economic Studies Reviews The Year 2022; 1st of 3 Parts
MT
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish