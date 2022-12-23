Wheat Futures Higher as Polar Vortex Damages Crops -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for March delivery gained 1.6% to $7.74 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as freezing temperatures from the polar vortex damaged winter wheat crops that lack snow cover.

--Soybeans for March delivery rose 0.9% at $14.85 3/4 a bushel.

--Corn for March delivery edged 0.8% higher to $6.66 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Arctic Blast: Colder-than-usual weather in the Midwest is provoking winter kill of wheat crops, which typically have better snow cover at this point of the year, although the effect of the chill is likely to be limited, according to DTN. "The cold blast does not last long though with temperatures moderating over the weekend and warming above normal next week," the research service said.

Getting in Order: Grain traders spent the day getting their books in order ahead of Christmas. The Chicago Board of Trade is closed Monday in observance of the holiday. "The weather uncertainty in South America along with the potential for more disruption in the Black Sea region has traders uneasy about pressing short positions ahead of the weekend," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage in a note.

INSIGHTS

Volatile Period: A low volume of trading through the holiday season combined with a flurry of end-of-month data expected to be negative is likely to keep commodity prices choppy through the rest of the year, Capital Economics said in a note. "The only data release of note for commodity markets is the China December manufacturing PMIs, which are likely to show a further deterioration," the firm said. Commodity prices are expected to stay on the decline in trading through the first quarter of the year, amid recession concerns as major commodity-consumer China battles higher rates of Covid-19 infections.

Poor Condition: The progress of planting crops in Argentina remains behind its usual pace, according to data from the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange. According to the exchange, in addition to the slower pace of planting, the conditions of the crops in the ground are worse than in previous years, with 15% of corn in good-or-excellent condition and 12% of soybeans in that condition, versus 76% and 71%, respectively, at this time last year. "The weather outlook remains dry for Argentina - not totally dry, but much below levels needed to support good crop development," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note.

AHEAD

--The USDA and CBOT will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday.

-The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

