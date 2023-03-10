Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2023-03-09
653.50 USc   -3.11%
03:31pWheat Futures Rise on Short Covering Wave -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01:09pBrazil, Australia open talks on agricultural trade agreements
RE
06:39aSticky Inflation, Banking Sector Turmoil Weighs Down Germany’s DAX Index
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat Futures Rise on Short Covering Wave -- Daily Grain Highlights

03/10/2023 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


--Wheat for May delivery rose 2.6%, to $6.83 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders covering short positions as negotiations are expected to heat up next week for the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

--Corn for May delivery rose 1.1%, to $6.19 a bushel.

--Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.3%, to $15.08 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Mitigating Risk: Wheat futures came off of trading yesterday with its lowest close since July 2021. Instead of driving futures lower, traders covered some short positions to mitigate risk ahead of the weekend, Terry Reilly of Futures International told The Wall Street Journal. The deadline for renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative is also drawing near, with that deadline now only nine days away.

Follow the Dollar: A lower U.S. dollar index helped support the technical bounceback seen for corn and wheat in trading today, helping spur traders to reverse the selling trends seen in these commodities. "Finally seeing the markets absorb the heavy fund selling in the morning session," Brian Hoops of Midwest Market Solutions told the Journal. "With a higher close in corn and wheat, it would represent a technical reversal and should give us a technical bounce." Yesterday, wheat futures closed at their lowest since July 2021, while corn found their lowest since August 2022.


INSIGHT


Still a Factor: Although the window for rainfall to have a significant impact on the Argentinian soybean crop is closing, it is still impacting the daily movement of CBOT futures. Rainfall is forecast to hit growing areas like La Pampa and Buenos Aires next week, said AgResource in a note. The firm adds that further rainfall is expected later in the month, the firm adds, although how it effects the crop is uncertain. "The time for the rain to do any good is running out," said the firm.

Big Picture: Grain traders spent the week following developments in economic news, like today's U.S. jobs report, which showed employers adding 311,000 jobs but unemployment rising to 3.6%. Other bits of macro news like Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's comments this week on interest rate increases were closely followed. "The main focus here is on the macros," said Charlie Sernatinger of Marex in a note. "The Fed absolutely crushed the market this week, saying that interest rates are going to continue to rise, which means a stronger U.S. dollar, which means hedge funds want no part of long grains."


AHEAD


--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its annual North American Grain and Oilseed Crushings report at 3 p.m. ET Monday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1530ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.09% 0.65818 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.89% 1.20279 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.72316 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.56% 618.25 End-of-day quote.-8.84%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.54% 1.06421 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012208 Delayed Quote.0.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.61318 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.10% 510.4231 Real-time Quote.-9.87%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.25% 598.3121 Real-time Quote.-0.41%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 498.9 End-of-day quote.4.16%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -3.11% 653.5 End-of-day quote.-17.49%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
03:31pWheat Futures Rise on Short Covering Wave -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01:09pBrazil, Australia open talks on agricultural trade agreements
RE
06:39aSticky Inflation, Banking Sector Turmoil Weighs Down Germany’s DAX Index
MT
03/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Weaken Ahead of U.S. Jobs..
DJ
03/09Wheat down 15% in four weeks on Russia-Ukraine export deal optimism
RE
03/09India's inflation seen easing slightly in February, still above RBI target
RE
03/09Wheat set for fourth week of losses on Russia-Ukraine deal optimism
RE
03/09Materials Down on Rate Views -- Materials Roundup
DJ
03/09Argentina's 'unprecedented' drought pummels farmers and economy
RE
03/09Argentina's 'unprecedented' drought pummels farmers and economy
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish